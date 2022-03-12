Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Order of events at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022: Day 2

The Order of events and how to live stream and follow the results from the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Day 2 on Saturday (12). Don’t miss it!

Published

NCAA-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships
Men's qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

The following is the order of events, live results schedule, and how to watch live streaming of the Day Two coverage at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday (12).

Live coverage on the second day will begin at 10:30 am CT / 11:30 am ET with the remaining events in the men’s heptathlon, which is slated to complete at 3:30 pm CT with the 1000m run.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click link to read more: How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

The field event contest will get going at 12:30 pm CT with the women’s and men’s high jump final, while the track competition gets going at 4:00 pm with the final of the men’s One Mile run.

Action on Saturday is slated to close out with the women’s 4x400m relay at 8:20 pm ET, four hours after the last race on the men’s side. Florida women and Princeton men are the overnight leaders in the team points standings on Friday night.

DayStartMen’s HeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Saturday10:30 AMHeptathlon 60 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday11:30 AMHeptathlon Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Saturday3:30 PMHeptathlon 1000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Heptathlon SpreadsheetScores
DayStartSaturday Men’s EventsRndStart ListResult
Saturday12:30 PMMen High JumpFinalStart ListResult
Saturday3:45 PMMen Triple JumpFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:00 PMMen Shot PutFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:00 PMMen 1 MileFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:10 PMMen 60 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:20 PMMen 400 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday4:30 PMMen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:40 PMMen 60 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:50 PMMen 200 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday5:00 PMMen 3000 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday5:20 PMMen 4×400 M RelayFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartSaturday Women’s EventsRndStart ListResult
Saturday12:30 PMWomen High JumpFinalStart ListResult
Saturday6:45 PMWomen Triple JumpFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:00 PMWomen Shot PutFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:00 PMWomen 1 MileFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:10 PMWomen 60 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:20 PMWomen 400 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday7:30 PMWomen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:40 PMWomen 60 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:50 PMWomen 200 MFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday8:00 PMWomen 3000 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday8:20 PMWomen 4×400 M RelayFinalsStart ListResult

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

7 days ago
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement