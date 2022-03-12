Order of events at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022: Day 2

The following is the order of events, live results schedule, and how to watch live streaming of the Day Two coverage at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday (12).

Live coverage on the second day will begin at 10:30 am CT / 11:30 am ET with the remaining events in the men’s heptathlon, which is slated to complete at 3:30 pm CT with the 1000m run.

Click link to read more: How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

The field event contest will get going at 12:30 pm CT with the women’s and men’s high jump final, while the track competition gets going at 4:00 pm with the final of the men’s One Mile run.

Action on Saturday is slated to close out with the women’s 4x400m relay at 8:20 pm ET, four hours after the last race on the men’s side. Florida women and Princeton men are the overnight leaders in the team points standings on Friday night.