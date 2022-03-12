Connect with us

Princeton’s Sondre Guttormsen wins pole vault title at NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022

Princeton’s Sondre Guttormsen held it together after a scary start to win the men’s pole vault at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships on Friday (11).

Published

Princeton-Sondre-Guttormsen
Princeton's Sondre Guttormsen reacts. Photo by Princeton Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Al. – Princeton’s Sondre Guttormsen becomes the first individual NCAA indoor champion for the Tigers since 2002 after claiming the men’s pole vault title at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday (11). The championships are being hosted by the University of Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, from March 11-12.

Guttormsen recovers from early scare to win gold

Guttormsen performance, along with other notable points-scoring finishes, helped Princeton to lead the men’s team points standings with 20 points at the close of competition on Friday night. Read more: NCAA DIII Indoor Championships 2022 Day 2 Order of Events

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After a nervous start to the competition in which he missed on his opening two attempts at 5.45m, the junior was able to keep his nerves to navigate over the bar on the third try and then the remaining heights all the way up to his winning clearance of 5.75m (18-10¼) at the first time of asking.

Also competing in the pole vault was Simen Guttormsen, who finish in fourth place with a personal best distance of 5.60 meters.

Princeton scores in DMR too

In the distance medley relay, the team of Harrison WittMichael PhillippySam Rodman, and Sam Ellis placed fourth, clocking in at 9:26.01. That mark ranks second all-time in school history.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the heptathlon, Andrei Iosivas sits in third place with 3551 points. He trails Leo Neugebauer by 11 points, and Kyle Garland by 41 points.

Iosivas started the day by setting a new NCAA championship meet record, going 6.71 in the 60-meter dash. That mark also ties the NCAA heptathlon record set by Ashton Eaton, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the decathlon.

In the long jump, Iosivas finished sixth with a distance of 7.24 meters. Iosivas then put together back-to-back third-place finishes in the shot put (15.25 m) and the high jump (2.09 m), the latter being a new personal best.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The heptathlon continues tomorrow with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault, and 1000 meters.

The NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 will continue today, Saturday (12) at 10:30 a.m. CT will another full schedule.

Story and photo by Princeton’s athletics. For more information, click here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

