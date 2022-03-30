Pumped up Gators ready for Pepsi Florida Relays 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Track and Field teams will partake in their first home meet of the season this weekend as some of the best high school, collegiate and professional athletes converge on Gainesville for the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays.

One of the premier track and field competitions in the nation, the Gators will host the Pepsi Florida Relays in its full competition schedule for the first time since the 2019 campaign.

Florida kicked off the outdoor season last week with a split-squad weekend at the Texas and Raleigh Relays.

Competition this weekend is expected to start Thursday night with high school events as well as the collegiate men’s javelin and men’s hammer.

If weather interrupts the event schedule, Florida will have an alternative schedule to incorporate as many events as possible this weekend.

Taking a look at the Gators women:

The Florida women’s track and field team opened up the season at No. 5 in the USTFCCCA Ratings Index after a debut weekend that featured outstanding performances from a number of Gator All-Americans.

Anna Hall broke the school record in the Heptathlon with 6412 points while Natricia Hooper (Triple Jump) joined Hall as the collegiate leaders in their respective events.

Florida’s Anna Hall wins Texas Relays 2022 Heptathlon. Photo: Florida Gators Twitter

Hall was also a recipient of the SEC Women's Co-Field Athlete of the Week for her performance in Austin.

This weekend, the Gators are expected to compete in 16 of the 21 NCAA Outdoor events including Thea Jensen’s season debut in the discus.

After competing in the Heptathlon at the Texas Relays, Hall and Sterling Lester will spend time in a number of individual events as well as some relays.

Lester is expected to run the 400 meters as well as the 4×400 relay. Hall will take her talents to the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles as well as the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

The duo sits 1st and 5th nationally in the Heptathlon heading into the weekend.

Following a personal-best performance in the Long Jump at the Texas Relays, Claire Bryant will double-enter in both the Long Jump and High Jump. Fellow All-American, Jasmine Moore , will join her in the Long Jump (Invite) competition.

Grace Stark will make her season debut in the 100-meter hurdles this weekend following an indoor season where she won the NCAA Championship in the 60-meter hurdles. The co-school record holder (100mH) is also expected to run the 4×100 relay.

Talitha Diggs , Alexis Brown , Semira Killebrew and Cait Tate make up a strong field in the 200 meters that features a number of Indoor All-Americans.

Vanessa Watson made her Florida debut last weekend in style, cracking the top-10 list in the 400-meter hurdles.

She sits 7th nationally in the event and will look to improve on her early-season marks.

In total, 27 women on Florida’s team are expected to compete at this weekend’s meet.

Gators men ready to go:

The Florida men’s team put on a show in the relay events last weekend in Texas.

No. 11 Florida brings the top-ranked 4×100 team and second-ranked 4×400 teams in the nation to this weekend's competition.

After running almost entirely relays this past weekend, the Gators will be chalk full of individual entries for the home opener.

Malcolm Clemons of the Florida Gators in action

Florida will have a heavy presence in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 800 meters, and 1500 meters with over six entries expected to race in each event.

2020 Olympian and 2021 NCAA Outdoor Champion Joseph Fahnbulleh will race his first official outdoor 200 meters since the Olympic Finals this past summer.

To open the season, Fahnbulleh anchored both the 4×100 and 4×400 squads at the Texas Relays.

All four members of Florida’s 4×100 team (Fahnbulleh, Dedrick Vanover , Tyler Davis and PJ Austin ) are expected to run the 100 meters this weekend.

Much like the women’s side, the 200 meters will be a loaded field for the men as well. Ryan Willie and Jacory Patterson will race in the event before running the opening two legs of Florida’s 4×400 team.

Jacob Miley , Florida’s third leg on the 4×400, will take his talents to the 400 meters alongside Anthony Brodie .

Caleb Foster , Malcolm Clemons and P. Austin are scheduled to be among the headliners in the Long Jump (Invite) competition. Foster and Clemons sit third and fourth nationally after outstanding opening weekends.

Clemons was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week for his jump of 7.99m at the Texas Relays.

Sam Austin makes his outdoor collegiate debut in the 800 meters alongside a whole host of Gators including Hugh Brittenham and Chase Ruskin .

In total, 44 of Florida’s men are expected to compete across 16 different events.



Watch Live Streaming of the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 (all times Eastern)

All events are subject to change, pending weather this weekend

Thursday, March 31st (all times EST) Time Gators: Event 7:00 p.m. Men’s Javelin: Zach Godbold, Mark Porter

Friday, April 1st (all times EST) Time Gators: Event 11:30 a.m. Women’s Discus (Open): Thea Jensen 2:30 p.m. Women’s Long Jump (Invite): Claire Bryant, Jasmine Moore 2:30 p.m. Men’s Long Jump (Invite): PJ Austin, Malcolm Clemons, Caleb Foster 4:45 p.m. Women’s Long Jump: Alissa Braxton 4:45 p.m. Men’s Long Jump: Jalen Chance 5:00 p.m. Women’s 1500 Meters: Emily Culley, Allison Drummond, Maria Fernandez, Julia Lavrador, Vasileia Spyrou 5:25 p.m. Men’s 1500 Meters: Nick Deal, Michael Fiore, Reed Legg, Ryan Miller, Angel Vicioso, Cavan Wilson, Mac Wright 5:50 p.m. Women’s 200 Meters: Alexis Brown, Talitha Diggs, Semira Killebrew, Cait Tate 6:25 p.m. Men’s 200 Meters: Joseph Fahnbulleh, Cameron Mahorn, Jacory Patterson, Kemuel Santana, Zac Sedaros, Ryan Willie 7:00 p.m. Women’s 400 Hurdles: Anna Hall, Vanessa Watson 7:20 p.m. Men’s 400 Hurdles: Miles Green, Collin Sieffert 8:40 p.m. Women’s 3000 Steeple: Emily Jones, Pamela O’Brien 9:20 p.m. Women’s 5000 Meters: Cheyenne Young 9:45 p.m. Men’s 5000 Meters: Orlando Ciclioni, Josh Stern, Aiden Villasuso