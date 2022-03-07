The following are the results from the Adam Sanford Pro events at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center on Sunday (6). Several professional athletes used the World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze level event as part of their tune-ups for the World Indoor Championships to be held in Beograd, Serbia, from 18–20 March 2022. Read more: Mujinga Kambundji tops Shericka Jackson to set meeting record in Paris

Among the headline winners on Sunday was Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, the 2015 world championships 100m hurdles championships, who easily took the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8:00. She was one of three Jamaicans picking up victories at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center with Junelle Bromfield (53.09) in the 400m and Chanice Porter (6.25m) in the women’s long jump also celebrating wins. Canada’s Pan American champion Marco Arop won the men’s 800m with a time of 1:46.66 ahead of Kenya’s Michael Saruni (1:47.21).

Results from the 2022 Adam Sanford Pro & Classic

Men’s 60m indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Miles LEWIS PUR 6.64

2 Jeremy BASCOM GUY 6.74

3 Aleigh MCINTYRE GRN 6.86

4 Tevin RICHARDSON USA 6.87

5 Melique GARCIA HON 6.98

6 Luxon GLOR CAN 7.03

7 Robin ANDERSON JAM 8.37

Men’s 200m indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Ezequiel SUAREZ HIDALGO PUR 21.37

2 Jon OKOYE NGR 21.7

Men’s 400m indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Arinze CHANCE GUY 47.82

2 Malcum TATUM USA 50.32

Stephan JAMES GUY DNF

Men’s 800m indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Marco AROP CAN 1:46.66

2 Michael SARUNI KEN 1:47.21

3 Ryan SÁNCHEZ PUR 1:47.85

4 John LEWIS USA 1:48.20

5 Robert DOWNS USA 1:50.09

6 Edgar RAMÍREZ MEX 1:51.27

7 Anthony HAWTHORNE USA 1:56.16

Derek GROSS USA DNF

Women’s 60m indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Khamica BINGHAM CAN 7.2

2 Shannon RAY USA 7.27

3 Anthonique STRACHAN BAH 7.35

4 Kristina Marie KNOTT PHI 7.42

Women’s 400m indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Junelle BROMFIELD JAM 53.09

2 Courtney OKOLO USA 55.16

3 Paola MORÁN MEX 53.72

4 Sage WATSON CAN 53.75

Natoya GOULE JAM DNF

Women’s 3000m indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Laura GALVÁN MEX 8:45.10

2 Roisin FLANAGAN IRL 9:07.10

3 Aoibhe RICHARDSON IRL 9:22.50

4 Jamie MORRISSEY USA 10:47.46

Women’s 60mH indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Danielle WILLIAMS JAM 8:00

2 Paola VAZQUEZ PUR 8.31

3 Grace O’SHEA USA 8.54

Women’s Long Jump indoor

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Chanice PORTER JAM 6.25

2 Erica GRAHAM USA 5.53