Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon on Sunday (6), as world record-holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei dominated their respective races to claim the titles with a pair of fast times again. The event is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series and it attracted several of the world’s best long distance runners who return to the event after last year’s race was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kipchoge and Kosgei entered the men’s and women’s respective races as the favorites and they Kenyans didn’t disappoint after recording another pair of the fastest marathons of all time in Tokyo. Read more: Eliud Kipchoge retains Olympic marathon title

Kipchoge, returning to Japan six months after claiming the Olympic title last summer, crossed the finish line in 2:02:40 to win the men’s race with a performance that is the fourth-best ever behind his own world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018 and the fastest-ever marathon in Japan by over a minute.

Amos Kipruto also had a very promising run in Tokyo, as the Kenyan world bronze medalist, who stayed with Kipchoge until 36km before falling off the quick pace, kept a good momentum to clock a personal best of 2:03:13 in second place.

Ethiopia’s Olympic and world medalist Tamirat Tola ended third with a time of 2:04:14, followed by Japan’s Kengo Suzuki, who ran 2:05:28, and Shura Kitata of Ethiopia, who posted 2:06:12 to round out the top five.

Meanwhile, Brigid Kosgei stopped the clock at 2:16:02 on her return to Japan after her silver medal performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer. It was also the quickest marathon by a woman in the country.

The performance on Sunday by 28-year-old is only bettered by her world record of 2:14:04 from Chicago in 2019 and Paula Radcliffe’s 2:15:25 from London in 2003. It was also the first time Kosgei was breaking the 2:18:00 mark for a marathon since her world record run on 13 Oct, 2019.

Finishing second on Sunday was Ethiopia’s 2019 Berlin Marathon champion Ashete Bekere, who ran a personal best of 2:17:58, while Gotytom Gebreslase, the Berlin 2021 champion, was third, also with a PB of 2:18:18.

Kenya’s breakout star Angela Tanui picked up a top. five placing in fourth with a time of 2:18:42, while Hiwot Gebrekidan of Ethiopia completed the top five in a PB of 2:19:10.

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon

Men’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Eliud KIPCHOGE KEN 2:02:40

2 Amos KIPRUTO KEN 2:03:13

3 Tamirat TOLA ETH 2:04:14

4 Kengo SUZUKI JPN 2:05:28

5 Shura KITATA ETH 2:06:12

6 Laban Kipngetich KORIR KEN 2:06:37

7 Kenya SONOTA JPN 2:07:23

8 Shun YUZAWA JPN 2:07:31

9 Kento KIKUTANI JPN 2:07:55

10 Michel GITHAE KEN 2:07:55

11 Hidekazu HIJIKATA JPN 2:08:02

12 Jonathan KORIR KEN 2:08:04

13 Yuki SATO JPN 2:08:17

14 Keisuke HAYASHI JPN 2:08:21

15 Kensuke HORIO JPN 2:08:25

16 Daiji KAWAI JPN 2:08:31

17 Hiroto INOUE JPN 2:08:33

18 Toshiki SADAKATA JPN 2:08:33

19 Yuta SHIMODA JPN 2:08:35

20 Kazuma KUBO JPN 2:08:48

Women’s 2022 Tokyo Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Brigid KOSGEI KEN 2:16:02

2 Ashete BEKERE ETH 2:17:58

3 Gotytom GEBRESLASE ETH 2:18:18

4 Angela TANUI KEN 2:18:42

5 Hiwot GEBREKIDAN ETH 2:19:10

6 Mao ICHIYAMA JPN 2:21:02

7 Hitomi NIIYA JPN 2:21:17

8 Sara HALL USA 2:22:56

9 Helen BEKELE ETH 2:24:33

10 Kaori MORITA JPN 2:27:38

11 Rika KASEDA JPN 2:28:29

12 Miharu SHIMOKADO JPN 2:29:20

13 Shiho KANESHIGE JPN 2:29:26

14 Yui OKADA JPN 2:30:03

15 Hitomi MIZUGUCHI JPN 2:32:47

16 Tomomi SAWAHATA JPN 2:36:08

17 Mai FUJISAWA JPN 2:38:46

18 Miho NAKATA JPN 2:39:51

19 Miyuki TAKANO JPN 2:42:35

20 Eri SUZUKI JPN 2:42:43