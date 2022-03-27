Connect with us

Rome Marathon 2022 results; wins for Bekele and Dalasa

Recap and leading results from the Rome Marathon 2022, which took place in Italy on Sunday as Ethiopians Fikre Bekele and Adugna Dalasa secured respective wins.

Published

Rome-Marathon-2022-Results
Results and recap from the Rome Marathon 2022 – World Athletics Label Road Race series – on Sunday, 27 March. Ethiopia’s Fikre Bekele Tefera won the men’s race, while the women’s division went to his countrywoman Adugna Dalasa.

This year’s staging of the annual event is the 27th edition and a number of runners used the opportunity to continue their preparations for the busy part of the season, which includes a World Athletics Championships in the United States later this summer, in addition to several other top marathons on the 2022 calendar.

In the men’s race, Bekele led a 1-2 Ethiopian finish on his way to taking down the course record after crossing the finish line at 2:06:48 – just missing his personal best of 2:06:27 that was set in 2019.

Bekele’s winning time on Sunday was good enough to better the previous course record of 2:07.17, which was set in 2009 by Kenyan Benjamin Kiptoo.

Tadesse Temechachu, also of Ethiopia, secured second place with a new lifetime best of 2:07:04, while third place went to Othmane El Goumri of Morocco in 2:07:16. The top five finishers were completed by Ethiopia’s Abraham Girma, who ran 2:08:31 and Kenya’s Chesari Kirui Jacob at 2:08:40.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side in the Rome Marathon 2022, Dalasa took charge early and dominated to easily secure the victory with a new personal best time of 2:26:09.

She defeated Kenya’s Gladys Kiptoo, who finished with a time of 2:28:45 on her marathon debut. Ethiopia’s Nedi Tadelech grabbed the final podium spot when she finished at a time of 2:31.00 to improve her PB.

Ethiopian Yeshimebet Bifa with 2:32:16 and compatriot Tahiri Rahma of Morocco, at 2:32.36, finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Rome Marathon 2022 Leading Results

Men’s Results

1 TEFERA FIKRE BEKELE 1 ETH 2:06:48
2 TEMECHACHU TADESSE MAMO 2 ETH 2:07:04
3 EL GOUMRI OTHAMANE 3 MAR 2:07:16
4 BEKELE ABRAHAM GIRMA 1 ETH 2:08:31
5 JACOB CHESHARI KIRUI 2 KEN 2:08:40
6 KOGO JOSHUA KIPKEMBOI 4 KEN 2:09:09
7 NAIBEI SAMUEL KIPLIMO 5 KEN 2:09:41
8 MEKONEN LEMA ALEMAYEHU 6 ETH 2:09:42
9 NGENO ERNEST KIPRONO 7 KEN 2:09:54
10 KIPRUGUT DOUGLAS KIMELI 8 KEN 2:15:48
11 TOLESE ADUMU GIRMA 9 ETH 2:15:53
12 PARISI LUCA 10 ITA 2:20:40
13 CHEPYEGON ALEXANDER NG’ENO 11 KEN 2:22:13
14 HAJJY MOHAMED 1 ITA 2:23:24

Women’s Results

1 ADUGNA SECHALE DALASA ETH 2:26:09
2 KIPTOO GLADYS JERUTO KEN 2:28:45
3 NEDI TADELECH BEKELE ETH 2:31:01
4 BIFA YESHIMEBET TADESSE ETH 2:32:16
5 RAHMA TAHIRI MAR 2:32:37
6 KIRONGO TECLA KEN 2:34:22
7 CULLING ANYA GBR 2:43:38
8 SALVATORI PAOLA ITA 2:49:17

For complete results please click here

