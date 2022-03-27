Rome Marathon 2022 results; wins for Bekele and Dalasa

Results and recap from the Rome Marathon 2022 – World Athletics Label Road Race series – on Sunday, 27 March. Ethiopia’s Fikre Bekele Tefera won the men’s race, while the women’s division went to his countrywoman Adugna Dalasa.

This year’s staging of the annual event is the 27th edition and a number of runners used the opportunity to continue their preparations for the busy part of the season, which includes a World Athletics Championships in the United States later this summer, in addition to several other top marathons on the 2022 calendar.

In the men’s race, Bekele led a 1-2 Ethiopian finish on his way to taking down the course record after crossing the finish line at 2:06:48 – just missing his personal best of 2:06:27 that was set in 2019.

Bekele’s winning time on Sunday was good enough to better the previous course record of 2:07.17, which was set in 2009 by Kenyan Benjamin Kiptoo.

Tadesse Temechachu, also of Ethiopia, secured second place with a new lifetime best of 2:07:04, while third place went to Othmane El Goumri of Morocco in 2:07:16. The top five finishers were completed by Ethiopia’s Abraham Girma, who ran 2:08:31 and Kenya’s Chesari Kirui Jacob at 2:08:40.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side in the Rome Marathon 2022, Dalasa took charge early and dominated to easily secure the victory with a new personal best time of 2:26:09.

She defeated Kenya’s Gladys Kiptoo, who finished with a time of 2:28:45 on her marathon debut. Ethiopia’s Nedi Tadelech grabbed the final podium spot when she finished at a time of 2:31.00 to improve her PB.

Ethiopian Yeshimebet Bifa with 2:32:16 and compatriot Tahiri Rahma of Morocco, at 2:32.36, finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Rome Marathon 2022 Leading Results

Men’s Results

1 TEFERA FIKRE BEKELE 1 ETH 2:06:48

2 TEMECHACHU TADESSE MAMO 2 ETH 2:07:04

3 EL GOUMRI OTHAMANE 3 MAR 2:07:16

4 BEKELE ABRAHAM GIRMA 1 ETH 2:08:31

5 JACOB CHESHARI KIRUI 2 KEN 2:08:40

6 KOGO JOSHUA KIPKEMBOI 4 KEN 2:09:09

7 NAIBEI SAMUEL KIPLIMO 5 KEN 2:09:41

8 MEKONEN LEMA ALEMAYEHU 6 ETH 2:09:42

9 NGENO ERNEST KIPRONO 7 KEN 2:09:54

10 KIPRUGUT DOUGLAS KIMELI 8 KEN 2:15:48

11 TOLESE ADUMU GIRMA 9 ETH 2:15:53

12 PARISI LUCA 10 ITA 2:20:40

13 CHEPYEGON ALEXANDER NG’ENO 11 KEN 2:22:13

14 HAJJY MOHAMED 1 ITA 2:23:24

Women’s Results

1 ADUGNA SECHALE DALASA ETH 2:26:09

2 KIPTOO GLADYS JERUTO KEN 2:28:45

3 NEDI TADELECH BEKELE ETH 2:31:01

4 BIFA YESHIMEBET TADESSE ETH 2:32:16

5 RAHMA TAHIRI MAR 2:32:37

6 KIRONGO TECLA KEN 2:34:22

7 CULLING ANYA GBR 2:43:38

8 SALVATORI PAOLA ITA 2:49:17

For complete results please click here