SEC Athletes of the Week honors for LSU, Georgia stars

LSU track and field athletes Alia Armstrong and Lisa Gunnarsson and Georgia’s Matthew Boling were among the athletes picking up SEC weekly honors.

Published

Mattew_Boling_ncaa_championships
Mattew Boling of Georgia in action in the 4x100m relay

LSU Athletics Media Release

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU track and field athletes Alia Armstrong and Lisa Gunnarsson were named SEC Athletes of the Week on Tuesday afternoon, the conference office announced.

Armstrong adds this honor to her National Athlete of the Week award she was given earlier this morning by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

READ MORE: Celera Barnes and Alia Armstrong bolts up NCAA all-conditions lists

Armstrong ran the fastest all-conditions collegiate time in history in the 100 meter hurdles on Saturday at the Texas Relays with a 100 meter hurdle time of 12.33 seconds with a helping wind of 2.5 meters per second.

Gunnarsson had herself a day on Saturday too as she cleared a lifetime best of 15’ 3” (4.65 meters) in the pole vault at the Texas Relays. The clearance moved her up to No. 4 on the all-time collegiate list outdoors in the event, and it made her the third highest Swede pole vaulter in outdoor history.

It was also the highest clearance by a collegiate in Texas Relays history, and it has her ranked No. 4 in the world for 2022.

LSU track and field opens up the month of April with the Battle on the Bayou at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday (April 2).

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors
Alia Armstrong – Track Athlete (March 29)
Lisa Gunnarsson – Field Athlete (March 29)

From Georgia Athletics Release

Meanwhile, Georgia junior Matthew Boling has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Men’s Runner of the Week following his performance at the FSU Relays, according to a league announcement Tuesday.

READ MORE: Matthew Boling to open outdoor 200m campaign at Florida Relays 2022

Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, was named the conference’s Runner of the Week twice during the 2022 indoor season and the Newcomer of the Week once outdoors in 2021.  However, this marks his first SEC outdoor Men’s Runner of the Week honor.

Boling opened his outdoor season with a wind-legal personal record in the 100-meter dash (10.03) to win in Tallahassee, Fla.  His time is the fastest in the nation this year, the fourth-fastest in the world in 2022, and ranks third on Georgia’s all-time top-10 list.

The Bulldogs will take a contingent to Gainesville, Fla., for the Florida Relays on March 31-April 2.

