LILLE, France — Results from the Semi Marathon de Lille 2022, which took place in Lille, France on Sunday (20). Uganda’s Andrew Rotich Kwemoi and Ethiopia’s Zenebu Fikadu won the men’s and women’s half marathon races with personal best times of 59:37 and 1:06:57, respectively.

On the men’s side, Kwemoi secured his first half marathon title this season in two tries after the 21-year-old improved on the 1:02:54 time he ran for fourth place in his first race over the distance at home on 27 February.

The Ugandan long-distance runner got the better of a pair of Kenyan runners in an exciting finish. Read more: 2022 United Airlines NYC Half results; wins for Kipruto, Teferi

Also running 59:37 for second place was Kibiwott Kandie, while his compatriot Roncer Konga finished third with a personal best time of 59:38. Michael Kamau of Kenya ran 1:00:14 for fourth and Kwemoi’s Uganda teammate Isaac Kibet clocked 1:00:20 to complete the top five men’s finishers.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Zenebu Fikadu took the top spot in the women’s race after crossing the finish line at a personal best of 1:06:57. It was only the second appearance over the distance for the 22-year-old who had recorded a 1:13:34 clocking as a teenager in 2018.

The 2019 World Cross Country Championships 10th place finisher was a comfortable winner over Purity Komen of Kenyan who also ended with a PB of 1:07:10, with another Kenyan, Betty Kibet taking third with 1:08:00. The top five finishers were rounded out by Etalemahu Sintayehu (1:08:35, ETH) and Rosemary Wanjiru (1:09:27, KEN).

Semi Marathon de Lille 2022 half marathon results

Men’s Half Marathon

1. Andrew Rotich Kwemoi UGA 59:37, 2. Kibiwott Kandie KEN 59:37, 3. Roncer Konga KEN 59:38, 4. Michael Kamau KEN 1:00:14, 5. Isaac Kibet UGA 1:00:20, 6. Dominic Kiptarus KEN 1:00:48, 7. Abel Mutai KEN 1:01:00, 8. Kennedy Kipyeko KEN 1:01:35, 9. Jamal Kiprono KEN 1:02:05, 10. Yoann Kowal 1:02:17, 11. Mohammed Ben Yattou ALG 1:02:56, 12. Inconu Tyu RWA 1:02:58, 13. Romain Hesschentier 1:06:00, 14. Maxime Perrineau 1:06:20, 15. Primož Kobe SLO 1:06:35, 16. Morgan False 1:06:46, 17. Dylan Voet BEL 1:07:56, 18. Johan Caldeira POR 1:08:26, 19. Adrien Berquez 1:08:59, 20. Paul Maes 1:09:01, 21. Thomas Deleu 1:09:24, 22. Samuel Dubois BEL 1:09:44, 23. Gaëtan Brault 1:09:46, 24. Paul Verhaeghe 1:09:56, 25. Vincent Visbecq 1:09:56, 26. Ahmed Abousitre 1:10:23, 27. Xavier Cornevin 1:10:24, 28. Charles Van Hees BEL 1:10:25, 29. Samir Ait Wakrime 1:10:36, 30. Maxime Quiviger 1:10:37, 31. Alexandre Briand 1:11:20.

Women’s Half Marathon

1. Zenebu Fikadu ETH 1:06:57, 2. Purity Komen KEN 1:07:10, 3. Betty Kibet KEN 1:08:00, 4. Etalemahu Sintayehu ETH 1:08:35, 5. Rosemary Wanjiru KEN 1:09:27, 6. Katharina Steinruck GER 1:10:05, 7. Nancy Jesang KEN 1:10:44, 8. Nawal Yahi ALG 1:11:41, 9. Sandra Tuei KEN 1:12:36, 10. Lisa Oed GER 1:14:19, 11. Alice Michel 1:15:45, 12. Jenni Schappert USA 1:21:00, 13. Diotime Boudoussier 1:21:34, 14. Lou Riviere 1:23:03, 15. Amandine Vanstaevel 1:23:35, 16. Audrey Branswyck 1:24:07.