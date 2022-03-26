Sha’Carri Richardson to open season at Texas Relays 2022?

AUSTIN, Texas — American highlighted sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will open her season alongside several other top athletes on Saturday’s (26) fourth and final day of action at Texas Relays 2022 here at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin.

What race will Sha’Carri Richardson run at Texas Relays 2022?

Richardson, who hasn’t raced since finishing fourth at the Memorial Van Damme – Diamond League Final meeting last September, will step on the track for the first time this season as part of a Star Athletic team that will compete in the women’s 4x200m relay.

Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer after she tested positive for THC, an intoxicant found in marijuana, will team up with Olympic relay silver medalist Javianne Oliver, 2018 World Junior Championships silver medalist Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry and former LSU star Kortnei Johnson.

The 22-year-old Richardson owns personal bests of 10.72 seconds and 22.00 seconds for the 100m and 200m events.

The women’s 4x200m relay will go off at 1:05 p.m. ET and will be contested as a timed final over two heats.

Who will race against Sha’Carri and the Star Athletic?

Racing in heat one alongside the Star Athletic quartet is a Hurdle Mechanic team that includes reigning world 400m hurdles champion Dalilah Muhammad, fellow hurdler Anna Cockrell and sprinters Ashley Henderson and Brittany Brown.

The heat will also include B squads from Star Athletic and Hurdle Mechanic, as well as The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Heat two will feature collegiate teams with LSU, Texas, Baylor and Texas A&M leading the teams for the title.

Meanwhile, the men’s 4x200m relay at Texas Relays 2022 will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET and a very strong lineup is also assembled.

In heat one, the Star Athletic team of Kyree King, Ronnie Baker, Fred Kerley, and Isaiah Young (if they race as that line-up), will start as the team to beat.

A second Star Athletic side that will feature international stars, Mohoumadou Fall, Jerome Blake, Aaron Brown, and Emanuel Matadi will also race in the same section, with Houston, LSU, Hurdle Mechanic, Duke and Princeton completing the starting lineup.

Florida will lead a very strong all-college lineup in the second heat that also includes Texas, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU, and Texas A&M