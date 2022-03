Sound Running TEN results; Grant Fisher smashed American record!

Olympic finalist Grant Fisher broke the American record in the men’s 10,000m on his way to setting a world-leading 26:33.84 to win the Sound Running TEN at JSerra Catholic High School Track on Sunday (6). Fisher, who finished second last year and ran 27:11.29 in that race, returned this season to smash Galen Rupp’s American record of 26:44.36 and moved to No. 7 on the all-time list for the men’s 10,000m.

His Bowerman Track Club teammate Mohammed Ahmed was also in record-breaking form as he clocked the No. 9 fastest time on the all-time list on his way to shaving off 25-seconds off his own Canadian record with a second-place finish at 26:34.14. Fisher recently broke Rupp’s American indoor 5000m record. Read more: 5,000m Results from Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational

The women’s race almost produced a second American record, but winner Elise Cranny, although defended the title she won last year, missed Molly Huddle’s 30:13.17 national mark when she crossed the finish line at ran 30:14.66. The performance is a big improvement from the 30:47.42 PB she posted to win last year’s race.

Sound Running TEN Complete Results

Sound Running TEN Men’s 10,000m Run

1 Grant Fisher Nike Bowerman Track Club 26:33.84 AR

2 Mohammed Ahmed Nike Bowerman Track Club 26:34.14 CAN R

3 Jack Rayner Nike 27:15.35

4 Sean McGorty Nike Bowerman Track Club 27:18.15

5 Kieran Tuntivate Nike Bowerman Track Club 27:23.64

6 Patrick Dever Puma Elite 27:23.88

7 Shadrack Kipchirchir American Distance Project 27:24.93

8 Connor Mantz Nike 27:25.23

9 Kanta Shimizu Subaru 27:31.27

10 Sam Chelanga U.S. Army WCAP 27:33.77

11 Andy Butchart New Balance 27:36.77

12 Lopez Lomong Nike Bowerman Track Club 27:39.96

13 Connor McMillan Adidas 27:40.55

14 Pat Tiernan Puma Elite 27:45.95

15 Lawi Lalang unattached 27:52.44

16 Robert Brandt Under Armour 27:52.56

17 Reid Buchanan On Running 27:52.74

18 John Dressel Puma Elite 27:57.51

19 Frank Lara Altra / Roots Running Project 28:40.43

20 Yamato Yoshii Chuo 29:06.93

21 Sydney Gidabuday Roots Running 29:19.84

Sound Running TEN Women’s 10,000m Run

1 Elise Cranny Nike Bowerman Track Club 30:14.66

2 Dominique Scott Adidas 31:00.10

3 Andrea Seccafien Nike Bowerman Track Club 31:15.78

4 Natosha Rogers Hansons-Brooks ODP 31:16.89

5 Millie Paladino New Balance Boston 31:19.92

6 Sarah Lancaster Paras360 31:21.75

7 Paige Stoner Reebok Boston Track Club 31:22.55

8 Courtney Frerichs Nike Bowerman Track Club 31:23.13

9 Emily Lipari Adidas 31:24.82

10 Ednah Kurgat US Army 31:32.25

11 Carrie Verdon TEAM Boulder 31:37.26

12 Stephanie Bruce Hoka NAZ Elite 31:39.39

13 Vanessa Fraser Nike Bowerman Track Club 31:52.11

14 Maddie Alm Team Boss 32:01.28

15 Laura Thweatt Saucony 32:01.52

16 Amy Davis Hansons-Brooks ODP 32:05.78

17 Emma Bates Asics 32:06.11

18 Carmela Cardama Baez On Athletics Club 32:19.81

19 Olivia Pratt Hansons-Brooks ODP 32:45.10

Sound Running TEN Women’s 10,000m U.S. Champs Qualifier

1 Lauren Hurley Tracksmith / Rise Elite 31:49.46

2 Molly Grabill unattached 31:57.72

3 Jeralyn Poe unattached 32:02.76

4 Susanna Sullivan unattached 32:03.21

5 Jaci Smith U.S. Air Force 32:21.98

6 Katja Goldring Run Flagstaff 32:56.28

7 Kaylee Bogina unattached 33:07.88

8 Caroline Sang Nike / U.S. Army 33:09.64

9 Mackenzie Caldwell unattached 33:17.00

10 Daniela Torres Gondi Mx Team 33:18.55

11 Lexi Zeis Roots Running 33:52.35

12 Amelia Keyser-Gibson Cascadia Elite 33:53.02

13 Kaitlyn Peale unattached 34:24.21

14 Jeanne Mack Brooklyn Track Club 34:27.01

Sound Running TEN Men’s 10,000m U.S. Champs Qualifier

1 Luc Bruchet Canada 27:56.12

2 Benjamin Eidenschink unattached 28:00.54

3 Willy Fink Under Armour 28:06.36

4 Tai Dinger Wisconsin Runner Racing Team 28:19.79

5 Ben Blankeship Nike Oregon Track Club Elite 28:20.29

6 Mohamed Hrezi unattached 28:30.58

7 Alec Sandusky Hansons-Brooks ODP 28:35.36

8 JP Flavin Hansons-Brooks ODP 28:36.82

9 Alex Monroe unattached 28:40.53

10 Shea Weilbaker BBB 28:56.04

11 John Reniewicki Under Armour 29:00.33

12 Daniel Soto Hansons-Brooks ODP 29:06.11

13 Louis Serafini Tracksmith 29:09.78

14 Theodorakis Medrano TEAM Boulder 29:14.60

15 Geoff Kipchumba WCAP 29:33.04

16 Daniel Docherty unattached 29:34.82

17 Ryan Forsyth unattached 29:35.38

18 Simon Grannetia unattached 29:42.67

19 Alejandro Martinez Ambrosio Valor Track Club 30:01.65

Sound Running TEN Men’s 1500 Run

1 George Beamish On Athletics Club 3:36.53

2 Ollie On Athletics Club 3:36.54

3 Vincent Ciattei Oregon Track Club Elite 3:39.27

4 Luis Grijalva Hoka 3:41.04

5 David Ribich Brooks Beasts Track Club 3:41.80