Spanish team for the World Indoor Championships 2022 named

Olympic triple jump medallist Ana Peleteiro and European 3000m record-holder Adel Mechaal head a strong 26-member Spanish team selected for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 to be held from 18-20 March. Read more: France names World Indoor Championships 2022 team
Peleteiro, who is coming off a fruitful 2021 season, will be aiming to add to her indoor championships medal haul when she competes in the women’s triple jump in the Serbian capital. The 26-year-old claimed a bronze medal at Birmingham 2018 and went on to two more major indoor championships medals to her collection, following a gold medal at the European Indoor Championships 2019 and a silver in 2021. She also won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.
Another medal hopeful is Mechaal, who recently became the area record-holder for the 3000m. The 31-year-old has a gold and bronze medal in the 3000m at the European Indoor Championships and he will focus on that event at Belgrade 2022 rather than attempting a 3000m-1500m double. Read more: Who are the wild card entries for the 2022 World Indoor Championships?
The World Indoor Championships 2022 will be the first major championship in what will be another busy season, and the event will be held from 18-22 March in Serbia.
Spanish team for the World Indoor Championships 2022
Women
60m: Maria Isabel Perez
400m: Laura Bueno, Sara Gallego
800m: Lorena Martin
1500m: Marta Perez
3000m: Marta Perez
60m hurdles: Xenia Benach, Teresa Errandonea
Long jump: Fatima Diame
Triple jump: Ana Peleteiro
4x400m*: Carmen Aviles, Aauri Bokesa, Laura Bueno, Sara Gallego, Geena Stephens
Men
60m: Bernat Canet
400m: Manuel Guijarro, Bruno Hortelano
800m: Alvaro de Arriba, Mariano Garcia
1500m: Ignacio Fontes, Saul Ordonez
3000m: Adel Mechaal
60m hurdles: Enrique Llopis, Asier Martinez
Heptathlon: Jorge Urena
4x400m*: Inaki Canal, Bernat Erta, Manuel Guijarro, Bruno Hortelano, Javier Sanchez