Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Święty-Ersetic breaks Polish 400m record with 51.04 PB run in Torun

Justyna Święty-Ersetic set a new national record to win the women’s 400m at the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships on Sunday (6) in Torun. See full result and report below. Święty-Ersetic will start as one of the possible podium contenders at the 2022 World Indoor Championships later this month.

Published

Justyna-Swiety-Ersetic-polish-record-at-indoor-championships
Justyna Święty-Ersetic sets Polish record at indoor championships

Justyna Święty-Ersetic extended her improving season to another weekend after she broke her country’s national record on her way to winning the women’s 400m final at the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships on Sunday (6) in Torun. The Polish championships are being used to select the team to the 2022 World Indoor Championships to be held 18–20 March 2022.

Impressive Święty-Ersetic too strong for Kiełbasińska

Drawn in late five for the final after qualifying with the fastest time from the heats on Saturday, Święty-Ersetic found herself trailing early in third place after the opening 200m. Read more here: Ewa Swoboda flashes to 6.99 at 2022 Polish Indoor Championships

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the 29-year-old specialist didn’t panic and instead used her vast experience to take the challenge from the outer lane before outlasting Anna Kiełbasińska down the home straight. She went on to clocked 51.04 seconds to set a new personal best and lowered the previous Polish national record of 51.10, set by Kiełbasińska in Ostrava, on 3 Feb.

With a victory on Sunday, the multiply global championships medalist, who had been improving steadily this winter, posted her fourth sub-52 seconds indoor 400m time for the season, while improving on her previous PB from 51.21 secs in Madrid earlier this month.

It was the 13th overall national title for Święty-Ersetic, who has now won three straight Polish Indoor Championships 400m titles, having also won last year’s crown with 52.02 and in 2020 with 53.09.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the defeat, Kiełbasińska also ran a quality race, crossing the finish line at 51.20 secs for second place, and earned her spot on the Poland 400m team to the World Athletics Indoor Championships later this month. It was also her second-fastest indoor performance.

Meanwhile, Natalia Kaczmarek finished third in the race with a time of 51.24 secs. She had hoped to better the 51.15 she clocked at the Orlen Copernicus Cup Toruń 2022 last month, but was still happy with her overall performance this weekend.

Duszyński takes the men’s 400m title

The men’s 400m title went to Kajetan Duszyński, who was winning a second indoor national 400m title, following his success in 2020. He finished fourth at the championships last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Sunday, Duszyński, who was part of the Polish quartet that won the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, posted a time of 46.71 seconds to set a new personal best and easily defeated Tymoteusz Zimny (47.17) who also set a PB in second place.

Elsewhere, at the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships, Jakub Szymanski improved his PB to 7.60 secs to edge out Damian Czykier, who was also credited with the same time and Krzysztof Kiljan (7.69) in the men’s 60m hurdles final.

Konrad Bukowiecki, the 2017 European champion in the men’s shot put, won that event in Torun this weekend with a mark of 21.53m, to beat two-time European champion Michał Haratyk (21.07m) on the day, while Piotr Lisek took the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.61m. In the men’s long jump, Piotr Tarkowski produced a big personal best of 8.01m in the final round to win the national title in delighting fashion!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Complete results here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement