Święty-Ersetic breaks Polish 400m record with 51.04 PB run in Torun

Justyna Święty-Ersetic extended her improving season to another weekend after she broke her country’s national record on her way to winning the women’s 400m final at the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships on Sunday (6) in Torun. The Polish championships are being used to select the team to the 2022 World Indoor Championships to be held 18–20 March 2022.

Impressive Święty-Ersetic too strong for Kiełbasińska

Drawn in late five for the final after qualifying with the fastest time from the heats on Saturday, Święty-Ersetic found herself trailing early in third place after the opening 200m. Read more here: Ewa Swoboda flashes to 6.99 at 2022 Polish Indoor Championships

However, the 29-year-old specialist didn’t panic and instead used her vast experience to take the challenge from the outer lane before outlasting Anna Kiełbasińska down the home straight. She went on to clocked 51.04 seconds to set a new personal best and lowered the previous Polish national record of 51.10, set by Kiełbasińska in Ostrava, on 3 Feb.

With a victory on Sunday, the multiply global championships medalist, who had been improving steadily this winter, posted her fourth sub-52 seconds indoor 400m time for the season, while improving on her previous PB from 51.21 secs in Madrid earlier this month.

It was the 13th overall national title for Święty-Ersetic, who has now won three straight Polish Indoor Championships 400m titles, having also won last year’s crown with 52.02 and in 2020 with 53.09.

Despite the defeat, Kiełbasińska also ran a quality race, crossing the finish line at 51.20 secs for second place, and earned her spot on the Poland 400m team to the World Athletics Indoor Championships later this month. It was also her second-fastest indoor performance.

Meanwhile, Natalia Kaczmarek finished third in the race with a time of 51.24 secs. She had hoped to better the 51.15 she clocked at the Orlen Copernicus Cup Toruń 2022 last month, but was still happy with her overall performance this weekend.

Duszyński takes the men’s 400m title

The men’s 400m title went to Kajetan Duszyński, who was winning a second indoor national 400m title, following his success in 2020. He finished fourth at the championships last year.

On Sunday, Duszyński, who was part of the Polish quartet that won the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, posted a time of 46.71 seconds to set a new personal best and easily defeated Tymoteusz Zimny (47.17) who also set a PB in second place.

Elsewhere, at the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships, Jakub Szymanski improved his PB to 7.60 secs to edge out Damian Czykier, who was also credited with the same time and Krzysztof Kiljan (7.69) in the men’s 60m hurdles final.

Konrad Bukowiecki, the 2017 European champion in the men’s shot put, won that event in Torun this weekend with a mark of 21.53m, to beat two-time European champion Michał Haratyk (21.07m) on the day, while Piotr Lisek took the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.61m. In the men’s long jump, Piotr Tarkowski produced a big personal best of 8.01m in the final round to win the national title in delighting fashion!

