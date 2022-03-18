Swoboda, Brisco set up 60m title battle at World Indoor Championships Belgrade22

World leader Ewa Swoboda moved a step closer to winning Poland’s first-ever women’s world indoor 60m title after she advanced to tonight’s final of the event when winning her semi-final heat in 7.03 seconds at the World Indoor Championships Belgrade22 on Friday’s (18).

The pre-championship favorite looked a bit nervous at the start of the race, but she managed to overcome her concerns to seal one of the automatic qualifying spots for tonight’s medal race. Read more: How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

American Marybeth Sant-Price also looked comfortable when running 7.05 seconds to take second place in the semi-final heat to collect the other qualifying spot. Jamaica’s Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson closed very strongly over the last few meters for third place with a personal best of 7.09 secs, which helped her secure a place in the final on time.

USA champion Mikiah Brisco, in the meantime, matched her personal best from the heats this morning after recording another 7.03 seconds to join Swoboda as the frontrunner for the world title. Read also: Swoboda, Jackson and Sant-Price clash in 60m semi-final at Belgrade22

Following the American home was Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland who improved on her heat-winning time this morning when posting 7.08 for second place.

The other semi-final heat went to Jamaica’s Briana Williams ahead of fellow Caribbean representative Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago.

Williams, the leadoff runner for the Jamaican quartet at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, held her nerves after an earlier false start in the race, to stop the clock at another quality time of 7.07 seconds, backing up her 7.06 PB performance in the heats this morning.

Vitoria Cristina Rosa (7.14 AIR) of Brazil joined Jackson as the other qualifier on time with her Area record run.

The women’s 60m final will also take place on Friday’s first day at 3:52 pm ET.