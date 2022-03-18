Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Swoboda, Brisco set up 60m title battle at World Indoor Championships Belgrade22

Ewa Swoboda and Mikiah Brisco qualified as the quickest runners for the women’s 60m finals at the World Indoor Championships Belgrade22 tonight.

Published

Ewa-Swoboda-looks-for-world-indoor-60m-title
Ewa Swoboda of Poland gets ready to start her race

World leader Ewa Swoboda moved a step closer to winning Poland’s first-ever women’s world indoor 60m title after she advanced to tonight’s final of the event when winning her semi-final heat in 7.03 seconds at the World Indoor Championships Belgrade22 on Friday’s (18).

The pre-championship favorite looked a bit nervous at the start of the race, but she managed to overcome her concerns to seal one of the automatic qualifying spots for tonight’s medal race. Read more: How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

American Marybeth Sant-Price also looked comfortable when running 7.05 seconds to take second place in the semi-final heat to collect the other qualifying spot. Jamaica’s Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson closed very strongly over the last few meters for third place with a personal best of 7.09 secs, which helped her secure a place in the final on time.

USA champion Mikiah Brisco, in the meantime, matched her personal best from the heats this morning after recording another 7.03 seconds to join Swoboda as the frontrunner for the world title. Read also: Swoboda, Jackson and Sant-Price clash in 60m semi-final at Belgrade22

Following the American home was Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland who improved on her heat-winning time this morning when posting 7.08 for second place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The other semi-final heat went to Jamaica’s Briana Williams ahead of fellow Caribbean representative Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago.

Williams, the leadoff runner for the Jamaican quartet at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, held her nerves after an earlier false start in the race, to stop the clock at another quality time of 7.07 seconds, backing up her 7.06 PB performance in the heats this morning.

Vitoria Cristina Rosa (7.14 AIR) of Brazil joined Jackson as the other qualifier on time with her Area record run.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The women’s 60m final will also take place on Friday’s first day at 3:52 pm ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement