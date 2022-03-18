Swoboda, Jackson and Sant-Price clash in 60m semi-final at Belgrade22

Ewa Swoboda, Shericka Jackson, and Marybeth Sant-Price have been drawn together in the hottest semi-finals of the women’s 60 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 on Friday’s (18) evening session in Serbia. The semis begin at 1:05 pm ET in the USA.

All three sprinters looked comfortable when qualifying from the heats this morning, but are expected to increase the level of intensity in the semi-finals with places in the medal race up for grabs. Read more: How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

Poland’s Swoboda, the world-leader and pre-championship gold medal favorite, posted 7.10 seconds to win her heat during the morning, while American Sant-Price was a little quicker at 7.07 when winning her section and Jackson, the Jamaican Olympics 100m bronze medalist in Tokyo, last summer, posted 7.16 for a well-relaxed second place in her heat in the morning.

The trio will be battling for two automatic qualifying spots, while those finishing outside of the top two placings, must wait to see if they can progress to the final on time.

Meanwhile, U.S. champion Mikiah Brisco will lineup in the second of the three semi-finals where she will face-off with Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji, who also looked very good when winning her heat in the morning session.

Brisco enters the semis with the fastest time after she registered a personal best of 7.03 seconds in her heat this morning and she will start, as expected, as one of the top contenders to secure a place into tonight’s final. Kambundji ran 7.17 secs in the heats, but the 2018 world indoor bronze medalist is expected to get much quicker in this round.

Elsewhere, Briana Williams of Jamaica will start in the third semis and she is in the form of her life after posting a personal best of 7.06 to win her heat impressively this morning.

This section is anticipated to be a close one as well with Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, Swiss sprinter Géraldine Frey, who ran a PB of 7.11 secs in the heat, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye all lining up together.

The women’s 60m semi-finals at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 is slated to go off at 18:05 pm in Belgrade, Serbia, which is 1:05 pm ET.

The final will also take place on Friday’s first day at 3:52 pm ET.