Tamberi to open Diamond League title defense at Birmingham 2022

Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy will launch the defence of his Wanda Diamond League title at the second meeting of the season in Birmingham.

Tamberi, who was named joint Olympic gold medalist and then secured his first ever Diamond Trophy in a memorable season in 2021, will compete at the Birmingham Muller Diamond League 2022 at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday May 21st. Read more: Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former world indoor and European Championships gold medalist and the Italian national record holder with a best of 2.39m, was enjoying his best year-ever when he suffered an horrific injury ahead of the Rio Games in 2016. His journey back to full fitness was gradual and challenging, but he returned to medal-winning form with a European indoor title in Glasgow in 2019.

In a high-quality competition in Tokyo where three athletes cleared 2.37m for the first time in history, the 29-year-old went on to share one of the greatest sporting moments of all time when he topped the podium alongside his friend and fellow competitor Mutaz Barshim of Qatar.

“2021 was the year of my life so far, but I have new goals with the World and European Championships ahead this summer,” said the 2021 Wanda Diamond League champion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I finished eighth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 and I’m so motivated by Eugene. The hard work has already started and I’m looking forward to getting back on the circuit and to competing in Birmingham.

“I won the European indoor title the last time I competed in the UK (Glasgow) and the crowd support was unbelievable. After two years of almost silence due to the pandemic, to know that there will again be an electric atmosphere gives me a huge buzz and I can’t wait to get out there and jump.”

Holly Bradshaw to open at Birmingham 2022 as well

Olympic women’s pole vault bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw will also open her Diamond League campaign in Birmingham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

British star Bradshaw is looking forward to making a welcome return to competitive action on home soil in Birmingham after a period of illness that led to her missing the 2022 indoor season.

“After a successful and consistent 2021 campaign I was hugely disappointed to miss the indoors, but with three major championships this summer, my priority was to rest, recover, and channel my energy into getting back to full health,” said the 30-year-old, who is ranked ninth on the world all-time list.

“It’s taken some time, but I’m at last feeling like myself again and I’m excited about the year ahead. After competing in front of few or no spectators throughout the pandemic, I can’t wait to open my season in Birmingham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’ve enjoyed some fantastic performances at the Alexander Stadium over the years, and I hope I can pick up where I left off in Tokyo and give the crowd something to shout about.”

The 2013 European indoor champion – a former world indoor and European Championships bronze medalist – jumped a British record height of 4.90m in June 2021 to erase her nine-year-old previous best of 4.87m.

In an outstanding year in which she also won bronze at the European Indoor Championships, she cleared 4.85m to finish third behind Katie Nageotte (USA) and Anzhelika Sidorova (ANA) in Tokyo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By Wanda Diamond League