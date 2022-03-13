[Video] Teen star Brianna Lyston runs 22.66 at Jamaica Carifta Trials 2022

Teenage star Brianna Lyston blasted to a big personal best and world-leading time of 22.66 seconds (0.3 m/s) to win the U20 girls’ 200 meters at the Jamaica Carifta Games Trials 2022 inside the National Stadium here in Kingston, on Sunday’s (13) third and final day of competition.

After exploding from the blocks to get the early jump on her rivals, the 17-year-old Hydel High School standout entered the home straight with a healthy lead and kept building the advantage with every stride as she powered across the finishing line to win in commanding fashion. Read more: How to watch Day 3 Jamaica Carifta Trials 2022; Order of events

Lyston, who entered the meeting with a PB of 23.18 secs, set during the World U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, last summer, smashed that time in the final of the 200m in Kingston, on Sunday to improve the U20 world leading time in 2022 and also moved up to No. 2 on the all-time Jamaican junior list. She now only trails Briana Williams, who clocked 22.50 secs when completing the sprint double at the World Junior Championships in 2018.

The performance by Lyston at the Jamaica Carifta Games Trials 2022 this weekend, will certainly put her in pole position to win the gold medal in the Class One girls’ 200m at the Jamaica High School Boys’ and Girls’ CHAMPS next month.

The former St. Jago High School standout star was slated to match strides with her arch rivals, Tina and Tia Clayton of Edwin Allen, but the twin sprinters didn’t show up for the heats earlier in the day after finishing 1-2 in the 100m on Saturday.

Lyston’s teammate Alana Reid also posted an impressive PB of 23.29 to move up to No. 2 on the world youth list this season, while Carleta Bernard of Mt. Alvernia High also registered a PB of 23.65 for third place.

200m Finals – U20

Lyston, Brianna 04 Hydel High School 22.66 0.3 Reid, Alana 05 Hydel High School 23.29 0.3 Bernard, Carleta 04 Mt Alvernia High 23.65 0.3 Walker, Shenese 03 St. Jago High 23.66 0.3 Haisley, Mickaila 04 Immaculate C 23.68 0.3 Williams, Lavanya 05 William Knib 24.08 0.3 Barrett, Ashley 03 Petersfield High 24.21 0.3 Sutherland, Mickayla 05 Manchester H 24.65 0.3