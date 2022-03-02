Teen star Hodgkinson headlines British World Athletics Indoor Championships team

Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and 2018 world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi are among the leading athletes announced in the British team for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 to be held 18-20 March.
The global stars, along with several other possible medal contenders, were named to the national team, following the conclusion of the 2022 UK Athletics Indoor Championships at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Sunday. Read more: Complete results from the 2022 British Indoor Championships
Pozzi, the 2018 60m hurdles champion, will look to defend his title in that discipline, while Hodgkinson, the Olympic 800m silver medal winner in Tokyo, last summer will double up in the 800m and 4x400m.
The 19-year-old stepped down in distance to place second in the women’s 400m over the weekend and set a personal best, but will race in her specialty at the World Athletics Indoor Championships later this month after breaking the British indoor 800m record with a superb 1:57.20 run at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham last month.
Also named in the team to compete in the Serbian capital, are the in-form Elliot Giles, who will contest the men’s 800m, two European indoor record-breakers this season – Marc Scott and Ed Faulds, as well as long jump star Lorraine Ugen, who is coming off a championship record-breaking performance at the UK Indoor Championships.
“Those called up have earned their vest and I know they’ll all represent their country with pride in Belgrade,” Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said on the BBC.
“We have a number of athletes who have really stepped up during this indoor season, setting a number of personal and season best, so it’ll be exciting to see how they translate that into the Championship environment.”
British team for World Athletics Indoor Championships
Women
60m: Cheyanne Evans-Gray, Daryll Neita
400m: Jessie Knight, Ama Pipi
800m: Keely Hodgkinson, Jenny Selman
1500m: Erin Wallace
3000m: Amy-Eloise Markovc, Amelia Quirk
60m hurdles: Megan Marrs
Long jump: Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen
Shot put: Sophie McKinna
4x400m: Keely Hodgkinson, Yemi Mary John, Jessie Knight, Ama Pipi, Victoria Ohuruogu, Hannah Williams
Men
60m: Andrew Robertson, Adam Thomas
400m: Ed Faulds
800m: Elliot Giles, Guy Learmonth
1500m: Neil Gourley, George Mills
3000m: Jamaine Coleman, Marc Scott
60m hurdles: David King, Andrew Pozzi
Shot put: Scott Lincoln
4x400m: Ed Faulds, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Ben Higgins, Samuel Reardon, Thomas Somers, James Williams
Team from UK Athletics