Tennessee Jamaican pair Pinnock, McLeod top Boling in the long jump final

Tennessee collected a 1-2 finish in the men’s long jump final at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday (11) after the Jamaican pair of Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod surprised national leader Matthew Boling at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Read more: Defending 60m champion Williams and Jones DQ’d at NCAA Indoor Championships 2022

Pinnock, one of the top young jumping talents from Jamaica, continued his return from injuries by stretching out to 7.92m (26-0) to match his personal best in the event and secured the national title. He first achieved that PB when finishing third at the Bob Pollock Invitation at Clemson University in January.

On Friday, the freshman trailed his Tennessee teammate McLeod for most of the contest after the latter had jumped 7.91m (25-11½) in the first round, but he rediscovered his best form again in the fifth round to crush the heart of his fellow countryman and bagged his maiden collegiate national title.

Pl Athlete Best Rnd 1 Rnd 2 Rnd 3 Rnd 4 Rnd 5 Rnd 6 1 Wayne PINNOCK

Tennessee [FR] 7.92m =PB

26-0 7.50

24-7¼ 7.49

24-7 7.69

25-2¾ 7.76

25-5½ 7.92

26-0 — 2 Carey MCLEOD

Tennessee [JR] 7.91m

25-11½ 7.91

25-11½ 7.89

25-10¾ 7.91

25-11½ 7.80

25-7¼ X 7.81

25-7½ 3 Matthew BOLING

Georgia [SO] 7.86m

25-9½ 7.69

25-2¾ 7.53

24-8½ — 6.87

22-6½ 7.86

25-9½ 7.31

23-11¾ 4 A’Nan BRIDGETT

Rutgers [JR] 7.80m

25-7¼ 7.69

25-2¾ 7.61

24-11¾ X 7.59

24-11 7.78

25-6¼ 7.80

25-7¼ 5 Emmanuel INEH

Alabama [SO] 7.71m

25-3½ X X 7.60

24-11¼ X 5.72

18-9¼ 7.71

25-3½ 6 Cameron CRUMP

Miss State [JR] 7.65m

25-1¼ 7.54

24-9 7.55

24-9¼ 7.44

24-5 7.65

25-1¼ 7.05

23-1¾ 6.01

19-8¾ 7 Johnny BRACKINS

Baylor [FR] 7.60m

24-11¼ X 7.49

24-7 7.45

24-5½ X 7.49

24-7 7.60

24-11¼ 8 Ryan BROWN

Arkansas [JR] 7.45m

24-5½ X 7.45

24-5½ 7.26

23-10 7.02

23-½ X 7.23

23-8¾ 9 Brandon HICKLIN

N. Carolina A&T [SR] 7.39m

24-3 7.39

24-3 X X 6.86

22-6¼ 7.30

23-11½ 7.31

23-11¾ 10 Sincere ROBINSON

Rutgers [FR] 7.22m

23-8¼ 7.22

23-8¼ X 7.10

23-3½ 11 Isaiah HOLMES

Miami (Fla.) [SR] 7.15m

23-5½ X X 7.15

23-5½ 12 Ja’Von DOUGLAS

NC State [SR] 7.10m

23-3½ 7.00

22-11¾ X 7.10

23-3½ 13 Stacy BROWN JR

Texas [FR] 7.08m

23-2¾ 7.02

23-½ 4.95

16-3 7.08

23-2¾ 14 John BAKER

Arkansas [FR] 6.78m

22-3 6.55

21-6 X 6.78

22-3 Isaac GRIMES

Florida State [SR] DNS DNS Rayvon ALLEN

Oklahoma [SR] DNS DNS

McLeod, in the meantime, improved from his third-place finish a season ago, but he would have been disappointed about the late defeat after he entered the championships on good form, following his impressive 8.07m performance to win at the SEC Indoor Championships 2022 last month.

Closing out the medal positions on Friday was Georgia’s Matthew Boling, who could only manage to jump 7.86m (25-9½) for third place. Despite his defeat at the SEC championships, Boling entered the national meet as the favorite after his impressive 8.25m PB at the Clemson Invitational in mid-January.

However, the Bulldogs junior struggled to get going on the runway throughout the entire competition on the first day of competition and was unable to find any consistency at striking the take-off board.

The NCAA Indoor Championships 2022 will continue on Saturday with the second and final day of competition starting at 11:30 am ET with the completion of the men’s heptathlon.