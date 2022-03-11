Connect with us

Tennessee Jamaican pair Pinnock, McLeod top Boling in the long jump final

Jamaican pair of Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod made it a 1-2 finish for Tennessee in the men’s long jump over Mattew Boling at the NCAA Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday (11).

Published

Wayne-pinnock-Tennessee-national-champion
Wayne Pinnock of Tennessee is the national long jump champion. Photo by Tennessee Graphic

Tennessee collected a 1-2 finish in the men’s long jump final at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday (11) after the Jamaican pair of Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod surprised national leader Matthew Boling at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Read more: Defending 60m champion Williams and Jones DQ’d at NCAA Indoor Championships 2022

Pinnock, one of the top young jumping talents from Jamaica, continued his return from injuries by stretching out to 7.92m (26-0) to match his personal best in the event and secured the national title. He first achieved that PB when finishing third at the Bob Pollock Invitation at Clemson University in January.

On Friday, the freshman trailed his Tennessee teammate McLeod for most of the contest after the latter had jumped 7.91m (25-11½) in the first round, but he rediscovered his best form again in the fifth round to crush the heart of his fellow countryman and bagged his maiden collegiate national title.

PlAthleteBestRnd 1Rnd 2Rnd 3Rnd 4Rnd 5Rnd 6
1Wayne PINNOCK
Tennessee [FR]		7.92m =PB
26-0		7.50
24-7¼		7.49
24-7		7.69
25-2¾		7.76
25-5½		7.92
26-0
2Carey MCLEOD
Tennessee [JR]		7.91m
25-11½		7.91
25-11½		7.89
25-10¾		7.91
25-11½		7.80
25-7¼		X7.81
25-7½
3Matthew BOLING
Georgia [SO]		7.86m
25-9½		7.69
25-2¾		7.53
24-8½		6.87
22-6½		7.86
25-9½		7.31
23-11¾
4A’Nan BRIDGETT
Rutgers [JR]		7.80m
25-7¼		7.69
25-2¾		7.61
24-11¾		X7.59
24-11		7.78
25-6¼		7.80
25-7¼
5Emmanuel INEH
Alabama [SO]		7.71m
25-3½		XX7.60
24-11¼		X5.72
18-9¼		7.71
25-3½
6Cameron CRUMP
Miss State [JR]		7.65m
25-1¼		7.54
24-9		7.55
24-9¼		7.44
24-5		7.65
25-1¼		7.05
23-1¾		6.01
19-8¾
7Johnny BRACKINS
Baylor [FR]		7.60m
24-11¼		X7.49
24-7		7.45
24-5½		X7.49
24-7		7.60
24-11¼
8Ryan BROWN
Arkansas [JR]		7.45m
24-5½		X7.45
24-5½		7.26
23-10		7.02
23-½		X7.23
23-8¾
9Brandon HICKLIN
N. Carolina A&T [SR]		7.39m
24-3		7.39
24-3		XX6.86
22-6¼		7.30
23-11½		7.31
23-11¾
10Sincere ROBINSON
Rutgers [FR]		7.22m
23-8¼		7.22
23-8¼		X7.10
23-3½
11Isaiah HOLMES
Miami (Fla.) [SR]		7.15m
23-5½		XX7.15
23-5½
12Ja’Von DOUGLAS
NC State [SR]		7.10m
23-3½		7.00
22-11¾		X7.10
23-3½
13Stacy BROWN JR
Texas [FR]		7.08m
23-2¾		7.02
23-½		4.95
16-3		7.08
23-2¾
14John BAKER
Arkansas [FR]		6.78m
22-3		6.55
21-6		X6.78
22-3
Isaac GRIMES
Florida State [SR]		DNSDNS
Rayvon ALLEN
Oklahoma [SR]		DNSDNS

McLeod, in the meantime, improved from his third-place finish a season ago, but he would have been disappointed about the late defeat after he entered the championships on good form, following his impressive 8.07m performance to win at the SEC Indoor Championships 2022 last month.

Closing out the medal positions on Friday was Georgia’s Matthew Boling, who could only manage to jump 7.86m (25-9½) for third place. Despite his defeat at the SEC championships, Boling entered the national meet as the favorite after his impressive 8.25m PB at the Clemson Invitational in mid-January.

However, the Bulldogs junior struggled to get going on the runway throughout the entire competition on the first day of competition and was unable to find any consistency at striking the take-off board.

The NCAA Indoor Championships 2022 will continue on Saturday with the second and final day of competition starting at 11:30 am ET with the completion of the men’s heptathlon.

