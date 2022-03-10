Texas Relays 2022 heptathlon and decathlon fields announced

AUSTIN, Texas – With just two weeks to go before the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2022, presented by Truist, meet director James Barr has taken the time to announce the accepted entries of the University/Collegiate heptathlon and decathlon fields, the website revealed on Wednesday (9). Read more: Texas Relays back to the full schedule for 2022 | Heptathlon Selections (PDF) | Decathlon Selections (PDF)

The action gets started on Wednesday, March 23, and runs through March 26. Both multis events are featured on Wednesday and Thursday with live action starting on Wednesday morning at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The Longhorns Network will provide live television and online streaming coverage. Read more: Florida Gators released 2022 track and field schedule

The heptathlon will feature seven of the current top-10 NCAA indoor pentathletes, including the top-two in Florida’s Anna Hall and Texas’ very own, Kristine Blazevica and Texas ex Ashtin (Zamzow) Mahler, the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Heptathlon Champion. Blazevica enters the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships fresh off defending her Big 12 pentathlon title. In last year’s heptathlon, Taliyah Brooks from Asics set a Texas Relays record by scoring 6,252 points. Read more: Florida replaces Texas at No. 1 in NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track and Field Rating Index: Week 6

The Longhorns will be well-represented by four athletes in the decathlon – Phillip Frank, Sam Hurley , Leo Neugebauer and Demetri Whitsett . Both Frank and Whitsett head into the outdoor season with personal bests at the conference championships, while Neugebauer will represent Texas in the NCAA Indoor Championships in the heptathlon. Hurley will make his collegiate debut in a multi-event at the historic event.

The decathlon meet record is still held by Lindon Victor of Texas A&M set in 2017 when he scored 8,472 points. Asani Hylton of Stephen F. Austin claimed the title in 2021, scoring 7,536 points.

The 2022 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays begins in exactly two weeks from today and will continue to be one of the best and most-competitive meets in the country. The meet will be the final home meet for the Longhorns during the 2022 outdoor season.