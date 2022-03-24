Texas State’s Alyssa Wilson wins Texas Relays 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas State standout thrower Alyssa Wilson won the women’s Hammer Throw and set a new school record of 69.68 (228-7) meters at Texas Relays 2022 on Thursday’s (24) second day at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Wilson, who opened her outdoor season with an impressive 69.05m (226-6) performance to set a school record at the UTSA Invitational, held on March 18 at the Park West Athletics Complex, delivered another top-class throw to smash that mark in Texas, today. It is also the best mark in NCAA this year.

Her winning effort came in the third round and it was achieved after she did 67.02 and a foul in the first and second rounds. Read more: Day 2 order of events and how to watch the 2022 Texas Relays

The senior who had a quality series today, also included another big throw of 69.57m in the sixth and final round of the competition.

Wilson, who won the Sun Belt women’s field athlete of the week for the period ending March 20, also did 67.71m and 66.93m in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Madi Malone of Auburn also set a school record when she registered a mark of 67.98m (223-0) in the fourth round of the competition. The junior also had marks of 66.53m and 64.37m on the day.

Emma Robbins of Kansas State finished third with a mark of 66.30 (217-6), with the top five completed by Lauren Jones of Oklahoma in 64.87m and Joy McArthur of USC 60.08m.

Texas Relays 2022 – Women’s Hammer Throw

1 Alyssa Wilson of Texas State 69.68 (228-7); 2 Madi Malone of Auburn [JR] 67.98 (223-0); 3 Emma Robbins of Kansas State 66.30 (217-6); 4 Lauren Jones of Oklahoma 64.87 (212-10); 5 Joy McArthur of USC 60.08 (197-1); 6 Judith Essemiah of Grand Valley State 59.85 (196-4); 7 Chloe Lindeman of Wisconsin 59.52 (195-3); 8 Abby Moore of Oklahoma 59.43 (194-11); 9 Lydia Knapp of South Dakota 57.56 (188-10); 10 Sade Meeks of Villanova (55.60); 11 Kayli Johnson of Texas Tech 55.39 (181-8); 12 Sara Ramos of Angelo State 55.09 (180-9); 13 Rachel Tanczos of Notre Dame 53.25 (174-8); 14 Priscilla Adejokun of Houston 52.72 (172-11); 15 Kiana Lowery of Texas 47.28 (155-1); Mikaila Martin FOUL