USA named strong World Athletics Indoor Championships team

Ryan Crouser, Katie Nageotte, Christian Coleman, and Grant Holloway are named to the USA team for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022.

Published

Ryan Crouser of USA in Shot Put
American Ryan Crouser in the men's shot put final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Image

A very strong USA team which includes several world record holders, as well as world and Olympic champions, has been selected to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. Read more: Jamaica names team for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships

The 53-member team included 21 Olympians from last summer’s Tokyo Games and is highlighted by Ryan Crouser and Katie Nageotte. The team also includes world 60m hurdles record holder Grant Holloway and 60m world champion and record holder Christian Coleman.

There are several other medal contenders named in the large traveling squad, with Chris Nilsen, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist in the men’s pole vault, Sandi Morris, the 2018 world indoor champion in the women’s event, as well as Alicia Monson, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, and Garrett Scantling, all selected. Read more: Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 to be held from March 18-20 in Belgrade, will be the first of its kind held since 2018, when the event was hosted in Birmingham, England. The event is marking a return after two years, with the 2020 meeting in Nanjing, China, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 team for Belgrade22

Women
60m: Mikiah Brisco, Marybeth Sant Price
400m: Jessica Beard, Lynna Irby
800m: Olivia Baker, Ajee’ Wilson
1500m: Heather MacLean, Josette Norris
3000m: Alicia Monson, Elle Purrier St. Pierre
60m hurdles: Gabbi Cunningham, Alaysha Johnson
Pole vault: Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte
Long jump: Quanesha Burks, Tiffany Flynn
High jump: Rachel McCoy
Triple jump: Tori Franklin, Keturah Orji
Shot put: Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen
Pentathlon: Chari Hawkins, Kendell Williams
4x400m: Brittany Aveni, Natashia Jackson, T’Sheila Mungo, Na’Asha Robinson 

Men
60m: Marvin Bracy, Christian Coleman
400m: Trevor Bassitt, Marqueze Washington
800m: Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel
1500m: Sam Prakel, Josh Thompson
3000m: Dillon Maggard
60m hurdles: Jarret Eaton, Grant Holloway, Aaron Mallett
Pole vault: KC Lightfoot, Chris Nilsen
Long jump: Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson
High jump: Darryl Sullivan
Triple jump: Will Claye, Donald Scott
Shot put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser
Heptathlon: Steve Bastien, Garrett Scantling
4x400m: Donavan Brazier, Amere Lattin, Noah Williams

