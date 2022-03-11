USA named strong World Athletics Indoor Championships team

A very strong USA team which includes several world record holders, as well as world and Olympic champions, has been selected to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. Read more: Jamaica names team for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships

The 53-member team included 21 Olympians from last summer’s Tokyo Games and is highlighted by Ryan Crouser and Katie Nageotte. The team also includes world 60m hurdles record holder Grant Holloway and 60m world champion and record holder Christian Coleman.

There are several other medal contenders named in the large traveling squad, with Chris Nilsen, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist in the men’s pole vault, Sandi Morris, the 2018 world indoor champion in the women’s event, as well as Alicia Monson, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, and Garrett Scantling, all selected. Read more: Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 to be held from March 18-20 in Belgrade, will be the first of its kind held since 2018, when the event was hosted in Birmingham, England. The event is marking a return after two years, with the 2020 meeting in Nanjing, China, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 team for Belgrade22

Women

60m: Mikiah Brisco, Marybeth Sant Price

400m: Jessica Beard, Lynna Irby

800m: Olivia Baker, Ajee’ Wilson

1500m: Heather MacLean, Josette Norris

3000m: Alicia Monson, Elle Purrier St. Pierre

60m hurdles: Gabbi Cunningham, Alaysha Johnson

Pole vault: Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte

Long jump: Quanesha Burks, Tiffany Flynn

High jump: Rachel McCoy

Triple jump: Tori Franklin, Keturah Orji

Shot put: Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen

Pentathlon: Chari Hawkins, Kendell Williams

4x400m: Brittany Aveni, Natashia Jackson, T’Sheila Mungo, Na’Asha Robinson

Men

60m: Marvin Bracy, Christian Coleman

400m: Trevor Bassitt, Marqueze Washington

800m: Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel

1500m: Sam Prakel, Josh Thompson

3000m: Dillon Maggard

60m hurdles: Jarret Eaton, Grant Holloway, Aaron Mallett

Pole vault: KC Lightfoot, Chris Nilsen

Long jump: Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson

High jump: Darryl Sullivan

Triple jump: Will Claye, Donald Scott

Shot put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser

Heptathlon: Steve Bastien, Garrett Scantling

4x400m: Donavan Brazier, Amere Lattin, Noah Williams