USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 tickets go on sale Match 25

Are you planning to attend the USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 later this year? Well, the organizers are already thinking ahead and have made plans for fans to start purchasing tickets to the championships.

All-session ticket packages for the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 25 at 9 a.m. Pacific time. The meeting is undoubtedly one of the top events in the country and viewed globally and it makes a return to TrackTown USA.

The championships will be held June 23–26 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. This will be the tenth time that the U.S. championship meet will be staged in TrackTown USA.

The meet will also serve as the qualifying event for the 2022 World Athletics Championships Oregon22, set for July 15–24. This is your chance to see who will represent Team USA at the first world championships on U.S. soil.

At the country’s championships, several of the country’s top athletes and upcoming stars will be aiming to replicate their performances from last summer when they secured spots on Team USA to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In this first phase of ticket sales, only all-session ticket packages will be available in reserved seating and general admission areas. Customers will be able to select their reserved seats at the time of purchase. A stadium seating map can be viewed by clicking the button below:

USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 tickets prices

Prices for all-session ticket packages are:

Zone 1: Finish Line Seating ($250) Zone 2: Home Stretch Seating ($170) Zone 3: General Admission ($110)

Beginning March 25, customers can purchase tickets online at GoTrackTownUSA.com, by calling 1-800-WEBFOOT (1-800-932-3668), or in-person at the University of Oregon Athletics ticket office at the Moshofsky Center ticket office inside the Autzen Complex (2727 Leo Harris Parkway, Eugene, OR 97401).