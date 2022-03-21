Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latest NEWS

USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 tickets go on sale Match 25

Tickets to the USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 on Friday, March 25 at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Finish line seating will cost $250 for the all-session package. See the rest below.

Published

USATF-Outdoor-Championships-2022-tickets-on-sale
USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 tickets to go on sale

Are you planning to attend the USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 later this year? Well, the organizers are already thinking ahead and have made plans for fans to start purchasing tickets to the championships.

All-session ticket packages for the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 25 at 9 a.m. Pacific time. The meeting is undoubtedly one of the top events in the country and viewed globally and it makes a return to TrackTown USA.

The championships will be held June 23–26 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. This will be the tenth time that the U.S. championship meet will be staged in TrackTown USA.

Read more: Adjustments made to USATF Championships 2022; multi, 10,000m events moved to May

The meet will also serve as the qualifying event for the 2022 World Athletics Championships Oregon22, set for July 15–24. This is your chance to see who will represent Team USA at the first world championships on U.S. soil.

At the country’s championships, several of the country’s top athletes and upcoming stars will be aiming to replicate their performances from last summer when they secured spots on Team USA to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In this first phase of ticket sales, only all-session ticket packages will be available in reserved seating and general admission areas. Customers will be able to select their reserved seats at the time of purchase. A stadium seating map can be viewed by clicking the button below:

Read more: World record attempts to highlight Prefontaine Classic 2022?

USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 tickets prices

Prices for all-session ticket packages are:

  1. Zone 1: Finish Line Seating ($250)
  2. Zone 2: Home Stretch Seating ($170)
  3. Zone 3: General Admission ($110)

Beginning March 25, customers can purchase tickets online at GoTrackTownUSA.com, by calling 1-800-WEBFOOT (1-800-932-3668), or in-person at the University of Oregon Athletics ticket office at the Moshofsky Center ticket office inside the Autzen Complex (2727 Leo Harris Parkway, Eugene, OR 97401).

In this article:, ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022