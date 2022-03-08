[Video] Bouwahjgie Nkrumie runs 10.40 at Corporate Area Champs

Watch the video of Bouwahjgie Nkrumie of Kingston College running 10.40 seconds to win the Class 1 boys’ 100 meter final at the recently concluded 2022 Corporate Area Champs at the National Stadium on Saturday.

KC's Bouwahjgie Nkrumie runs 10.40 wins 100m at Corporate Area Championships

Running against a -0.3 m/s wind, the 18-year-old sprinter showed his class by moving away from the rest of the field to back up the 10.54 seconds he had posted on Friday in the the qualifying heats. Read more: Corporate Area Championships final points standings; KC, Excelsior retain titles

Nkrumie, who will start as the leading contender to win the gold medal in the event at the 2022 Boys’ and Girls’ CHAMPS later this year, is expected to continue his preparations for the championships with another 100m outing at the Jamaica Carifta Trials taking place this weekend. The event will take place from Friday March 11 to Sunday March 13.

On the evidence of recent performances, many are already predicting a very exciting Class One boys’ 100m final, with the likes of Brian Levell of Edwin Allen High, St Catherine High’s Sandrey Davison, Gregory Prince of St Jago High, and Deandre Daley of Herbert Morrison Technical, expected to join Nkrumie in the race for one of the blue ribbon events.

The Boys and Girls’ Championships at the National Stadium is slated to take place from April 5-9, 2022.