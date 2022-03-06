Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Video highlights and photos from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon

Highlights and images from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon races in Japan on Sunday (6). World record-holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei were back in Japan again and it was a blast for the Kenyans who set two of the fastest times on the all-time list and set Japanese all-comers’ records.

Published

Brigid-Kosgei-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon-winner
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya wins 2022 Tokyo Marathon winner

Watch video highlights and photos from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon as world record-holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei returned to Japan to clock two of the fastest times on the all-time list and set Japanese all-comers’ records with meet record-breaking performances on Sunday (6).

How did Eliud Kipchoge win the men’s 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Kipchoge, the Tokyo Olympic champion from last summer, made an attempt to break his own world record on Sunday, but although he fell short of his target, the Kenyan crossed the line at 2:02:40 to set the meeting record with the fourth-fastest marathon ever.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The performance is only bettered by his own world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018, the 2:01:41 posted by Ethiopian legendary Kenenisa Bekele, also in Berlin in 2019, and another 2019 Berlin marathon time of 2:02:48 by Ethiopia’s Berhanu Legesse.

Embed from Getty Images

Kipchoge started strongly, but his efforts were not helped by a wrong turn by the leading pack after about 10 kilometers, which cost the runners close to 10 seconds. Still, the 37-year-old was happy with his overall performance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m really happy. I’m excited again to be in Japan, especially after winning the Olympic Games last year in Sapporo,” he told reporters after his victory.

“I really, really, really appreciate the crowd. I think the Japanese are really helpful.

“I said I wanted to run strong in Japan and I did, I ran a course record. I am really happy I won another major marathon,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto, who ran with Kipchoge before fading off the pace at around the 35km mark, finished second in a PB of 2:03.13, while Ethiopia’s Olympic and world medal winner Tamirat Tola was third in 2:04:14.

Where is Brigid Kosgei’s 2022 Tokyo Marathon women’s winning time rank?

Meanwhile, another Kenyan world record holder, Brigid Kosgei, won the women’s race in 2:16.02, a time that sits third on the all-time women’s all-time list behind her own world record of 2:14:04 from Chicago in 2019 and Paula Radcliffe’s 2:15:25 in London in 2003.

Prior to Sunday’s race, the Tokyo Marathon women’s race record had been held by Kenyan-born Israeli runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter with the 2:17:45 she ran on a slightly different course in 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ethiopian duo of Ashete Bekere, who ran 2:17.58, and Gotytom Gebreslase, who finished at 2:18.18, took second and third, respectively. The 2022 Tokyo Marathon is the first World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race of the 2022 calendar and the series certainly started out with a blast!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement