Watch video highlights and photos from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon as world record-holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei returned to Japan to clock two of the fastest times on the all-time list and set Japanese all-comers’ records with meet record-breaking performances on Sunday (6).

How did Eliud Kipchoge win the men’s 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Kipchoge, the Tokyo Olympic champion from last summer, made an attempt to break his own world record on Sunday, but although he fell short of his target, the Kenyan crossed the line at 2:02:40 to set the meeting record with the fourth-fastest marathon ever.

The performance is only bettered by his own world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018, the 2:01:41 posted by Ethiopian legendary Kenenisa Bekele, also in Berlin in 2019, and another 2019 Berlin marathon time of 2:02:48 by Ethiopia’s Berhanu Legesse.

Kipchoge started strongly, but his efforts were not helped by a wrong turn by the leading pack after about 10 kilometers, which cost the runners close to 10 seconds. Still, the 37-year-old was happy with his overall performance.

“I’m really happy. I’m excited again to be in Japan, especially after winning the Olympic Games last year in Sapporo,” he told reporters after his victory.

“I really, really, really appreciate the crowd. I think the Japanese are really helpful.

“I said I wanted to run strong in Japan and I did, I ran a course record. I am really happy I won another major marathon,” he added.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto, who ran with Kipchoge before fading off the pace at around the 35km mark, finished second in a PB of 2:03.13, while Ethiopia’s Olympic and world medal winner Tamirat Tola was third in 2:04:14.

Where is Brigid Kosgei’s 2022 Tokyo Marathon women’s winning time rank?

Meanwhile, another Kenyan world record holder, Brigid Kosgei, won the women’s race in 2:16.02, a time that sits third on the all-time women’s all-time list behind her own world record of 2:14:04 from Chicago in 2019 and Paula Radcliffe’s 2:15:25 in London in 2003.

Prior to Sunday’s race, the Tokyo Marathon women’s race record had been held by Kenyan-born Israeli runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter with the 2:17:45 she ran on a slightly different course in 2020.

Ethiopian duo of Ashete Bekere, who ran 2:17.58, and Gotytom Gebreslase, who finished at 2:18.18, took second and third, respectively. The 2022 Tokyo Marathon is the first World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race of the 2022 calendar and the series certainly started out with a blast!

