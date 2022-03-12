Video highlights of the men’s 200m heats at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022

Event report and free video highlights of the men’s 200 meters heats as world-leader Matthew Boling posted the fastest time from the semi-finals on the first day at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday night (11). Boling entered the championships as the favorite to win the event and defend his national crown. Read more: Order of events at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022: Day 2

The Georgia junior who owns the world-leading time of 20.27 seconds, won heat two of the semi-finals with a time of 20.42 secs to lead all the qualifiers advancing to the final on Saturday. Running from the outer lane in six, Boling, who will look to defend his national indoor title from 2021, went out hard from the start and never let up as his opponents struggled to match his pace.

Pl Athlete Time Heat (pl) 1 Matthew BOLING Georgia [SO] 20.42 q 2 (1) 2 Javonte HARDING N. Carolina A&T [SO] 20.51 q 4 (1) 3 Tinotenda MATIYENGA TCU [SR] 20.72 q 1 (1) 4 Robert GREGORY TCU [FR] 20.84 q 1 (2) 5 Evan MILLER South Carolina [JR] 20.87 q 3 (1) 6 Lance LANG Kentucky [SO] 20.89 q 3 (2) 7 Daniel STOKES N. Carolina A&T [SR] 20.94 q 3 (3) 8 Jacolby SHELTON Texas Tech [JR] 20.99 q 4 (2)

Also making progress to the 200m final at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 were the other two top three fastest runners in the world this year.

Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T, the third fastest on the world top list in 2022, won his heat on Friday night with the second-best time of the day in 20.51 secs. Lance Lang of Kentucky, the second quickest in the one-lap event this term, finished second his semi-final heat in 20.89 secs, behind Evan Miller of South Carolina (20.87).

Tinotenda Matiyenga of TCU is the third-fastest man entering the final after winning his semis in 20.72 and he dragged his Horned Frog teammate, Robert Gregory (20.84) with him into the final as well.

North Carolina A&T will also field two finalists with Daniel Stokes running 20.94 to book his spot and joined Harding. Big 12 champion Jacolby Shelton of Texas Tech ran 20.99 to grab the last spot on the night.

The final of the men’s 200m is slated for 4:50 pm ET on Saturday.