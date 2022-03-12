Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Video highlights of the men’s 200m heats at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022

The 200m semi-finals report and free video highlights at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday as Matthew Boling leads the qualifiers. The final is slated for 4:50 pm ET on Saturday.

Published

Matthew-Boling-of-Georgia
Matthew Boling in action for Georgia

Event report and free video highlights of the men’s 200 meters heats as world-leader Matthew Boling posted the fastest time from the semi-finals on the first day at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday night (11). Boling entered the championships as the favorite to win the event and defend his national crown. Read more: Order of events at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022: Day 2

The Georgia junior who owns the world-leading time of 20.27 seconds, won heat two of the semi-finals with a time of 20.42 secs to lead all the qualifiers advancing to the final on Saturday. Running from the outer lane in six, Boling, who will look to defend his national indoor title from 2021, went out hard from the start and never let up as his opponents struggled to match his pace.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
PlAthleteTimeHeat (pl)
1Matthew BOLING Georgia [SO]20.42q2 (1)
2Javonte HARDING N. Carolina A&T [SO]20.51q4 (1)
3Tinotenda MATIYENGA TCU [SR]20.72q1 (1)
4Robert GREGORY TCU [FR]20.84q1 (2)
5Evan MILLER South Carolina [JR]20.87q3 (1)
6Lance LANG Kentucky [SO]20.89q3 (2)
7Daniel STOKES N. Carolina A&T [SR]20.94q3 (3)
8Jacolby SHELTON Texas Tech [JR]20.99q4 (2)

Also making progress to the 200m final at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 were the other two top three fastest runners in the world this year.

Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T, the third fastest on the world top list in 2022, won his heat on Friday night with the second-best time of the day in 20.51 secs. Lance Lang of Kentucky, the second quickest in the one-lap event this term, finished second his semi-final heat in 20.89 secs, behind Evan Miller of South Carolina (20.87).

Tinotenda Matiyenga of TCU is the third-fastest man entering the final after winning his semis in 20.72 and he dragged his Horned Frog teammate, Robert Gregory (20.84) with him into the final as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

North Carolina A&T will also field two finalists with Daniel Stokes running 20.94 to book his spot and joined Harding. Big 12 champion Jacolby Shelton of Texas Tech ran 20.99 to grab the last spot on the night.

The final of the men’s 200m is slated for 4:50 pm ET on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

7 days ago
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement