Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

[Video] Melissa Jefferson runs 7.09 secs to win NCAA Indoor women’s 60m

Full video highlights and the recap as Coastal Carolina sprinter Melissa Jefferson shocks her rivals to win the 60m at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022. The Junior posted a PB of 7.09 seconds to take the victory.

Published

Melissa-Jefferson-of-Coastal-Carolina-wins-NCAA-title
Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina wins NCAA indoor title

Watch the full race and further highlights of Coastal Carolina sprinter Melissa Jefferson stunned the field to win the women’s 60-meters at the NCAA DI Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on Saturday (12).

Watch Melissa Jefferson winning NCAA Indoor 60m title

Despite her talent, Jefferson wasn’t considered among the front runners to win the national title. Read more: Day 2 results: 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, her 7.10 second personal best performance to win her semi-final heat on Friday night opened the eyes of many, although not a lot of people fancied her chances of making the podium in the decider.

The junior standout sprinter returned in the final on Saturday to show that her performance on Friday was not a coincidence, as she outpaced her rivals in the closing meters of the race to steal the victory on the line, running another PB of 7.09 seconds to move up the rankings to No. 2 among the NCAA DI women’s 60m runners this season.

With the win, Jefferson became the first-ever individual national champion in Coastal Carolina program history, while she also tied for the sixth-fastest time all-time for the 60m on the NCAA DI women’s indoor record performance chart.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier this season, Jefferson recorded an impressive 7.22 seconds to win the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships 2022 60m title.

Meanwhile, among the featured athletes beaten by Jefferson in Birmingham, AL, this past weekend was Texas junior Julien Alfred, who had set the collegiate record in the heats on Friday when she took her semis with 7.04 seconds. The St. Lucian national record holder, though couldn’t replicate that performance in the final and had to settle for fifth in 7.15 secs.

In the final, Abby Steiner of Kentucky collected second place with a PB time of 7.10 secs, while Jadyn Mays of Oregon surprised everyone with a third-place finish with her 7.11 secs run.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Defending champion Kemba Nelson of Oregon who ran 7.05 secs to set a collegiate record last year, didn’t advance to the final this year after failing to come out of her heat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays

Main News

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 New ticket inventory to be released

As the time draws closer to the staging of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the organizing committee shared some useful details ticket inventory.

February 14, 2022
Advertisement