[Video] Watch Yulimar Rojas jumps 15.74m, breaks world indoor triple jump record

Watch the world and Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas smashed her own world indoor triple jump record with the best jump ever for both indoor and outdoor after leaping 15.74m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday (20).

We started the final day anticipating at least three world records and we have already witnessed one. The other two records I predicted could fall are the men’s pole vault (Armand “Mondo” Duplantis) and 60m hurdles (Grant Holloway) marks.

Both these events will take place in the afternoon session on Sunday's last day.

But let’s return to the business at hand because Rojas elevated her status in the sport again in Serbia by not only breaking the world record in the triple jump but also becoming the first athlete to win three successive world indoor triple jump titles.

The mark by the Venezuelan came with her sixth and last attempt and she began her celebrations the moment she hit the sandpit.

The 26-year-old didn’t even wait for the jump to be measured before she started to celebrate as she knew that it was going to be something spectacular.

And guess what?

It was. And everyone inside Serbia's Stark Arena also knew that it was going to be something special as well.

Rojas’ winning jump this weekend improved the previous world indoor record of 15.43m, which she set in Madrid on 21 Feb 2020. It also bettered the indoor and outdoor outright records from the 15.67m world record mark she set to win the Olympic Games title in Tokyo, last August.

On Sunday, the silver medal was picked up by European Indoor long jump champion Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, who also used the final round to secure her medal.

The Ukrainian produced a personal-best mark of 14.74m to snatch the silver medal away from Jamaica’s Kimberly Williams, who improved on her opening round effort of 14.59m to 14.62m in the last round, but still had to settle for the bronze medal.

It was the second bronze medal collected by Jamaican athletes at the championships, following the third-place finish by Stephenie Ann McPherson in the women’s 400m on Saturday (19).

The World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 concludes today with seven finals in the afternoon session.