Watch Brianna Lyston run 11.14 at 2022 Central Athletics Championships

Three days after her outstanding 22.66 seconds massive personal best in the 200m at the Jamaica Carifta Trails 2022, Brianna Lyston powered her way to another magnificent time on Tuesday after clocking another PB of 11.14 seconds (0.7 m/s) in the 100m at the 2022 Central Athletics Championships. The two-day meeting is taking place at the G.C. Foster College for Sports and Physical Education facilities from 15-16 March.

Video Highlights of Brianna Lyston running 11.14

Lyston, who has been identified as one of Jamaica’s most promising young sprinters, sent out another very loud warning to her challengers at the upcoming Boys’ and Girls’ CHAMPS next month with her performance in the heats on her way to beating one of her main rivals, Tia Clayton. Read more: How to follow: 2022 Central Athletics Championships Order of Events – Day 1

The Hydel High School sprinter didn’t get away from the blocks quickly but transitioned very well into the acceleration phase of her running over the last part of the event to pull away from Clayton and improved her previous PB of 11.44, set last April. Her winning time also smashed the previous meeting record of 11.60 by Kayla Bonnick of St. Jago High in 2020.

Lyston, however, didn’t report for the final, which was won by the reigning world U20 champion from last year, Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen High in a slightly wind-aided time of 11.26 seconds (2.1 m/s).

Tina defeated her twin sister and the recently crowned Carifta Trials 100m champion at the National Stadium last weekend, Tia, who clocked 11.37 secs for second place. Janela Spencer of Manchester High took third place with 11.79 secs.

Heats and Final Results below:

Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash Class 1

Finals

1 Clayton, Tina 17 Edwin Allen High 11.26 2.1 9

2 Clayton, Tia 17 Edwin Allen High 11.37 2.1 7

3 Spencer, Janela 18 Manchester High 11.79 2.1 6

4 Clarke, Breanna 18 St. Jago High 12.02 2.1 5

5 Kent, Danielle 18 St. Catherine High 12.13 2.1 4

6 Pinnock, Dhaenia 18 Manchester High 12.39 2.1 3

7 McDonald, Abbigaye 18 Bustamante High 12.46 2.1 2

Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash Class 1

Preliminaries

1 Lyston, Brianna 17 Hydel High M 11.14Q 0.7 1

2 Clayton, Tina 17 Edwin Allen High 11.51Q 3.4 2

3 Clayton, Tia 17 Edwin Allen High M 11.35Q 0.7 1

4 Kent, Danielle 18 St. Catherine High 12.02Q 3.4 2

5 Spencer, Janela 18 Manchester High 11.87q 0.7 1

6 Pinnock, Dhaenia 18 Manchester High 12.19q 3.4 2

6 Clarke, Breanna 18 St. Jago High 12.19q 0.7 1

8 McDonald, Abbigaye 18 Bustamante High 12.33q 3.4 2

9 Ritchie, Kavel 17 St. Catherine High 12.38 0.7 1

10 Hylton, Aaliyah 18 Ocho Rios High 12.54 0.7 1

11 Scarlett, Natalia 17 Ocho Rios High 12.83 3.4 2

12 Santokie, Krishel 17 Vere Technical 13.26 3.4 2

13 Campbell, Antoinette 17 Tacius Golding High 14.60 0.7 1

14 Davidson, Dikaecia 17 Charlemont High 15.06 3.4 2