Watch – Texas women open with blistering 42.42 secs at Texas Relays 2022

The Texas Longhorns women’s 4x100m relay team blasted to a school record time of 42.42 seconds to win their heat in the first event on day three at Texas Relays 2022 on Friday (25) here at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Big school record-breaking performance for Texas women

The quartet of Julien Alfred, Kevona Davis, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Kynnedy Flannel circled the track with some blistering speed and slicked baton passes to help set up the impressive win, which saw them smashing a school record that stood for 24-years.

Friday’s heat-winning time saw Texas improving the previous school record of 42.76 seconds, which was set in June 1998, by the team of Kim McGruder, Nanceen Perry, Angie Vaughn, and LaKeisha Backus.

Three other heat winners also advanced to the final of the women’s 4x100m relay, with Texas Tech, LSU and Texas A&M all securing their places in the last nine for Saturday’s decider.

Texas Tech looked impressive when winning the fourth heat with a time of 43.62, while LSU posted 43.63 to win heat two and Texas A&M recorded 43.88 for victory in the third heat.

Joining the four heat winners in the final are 5 USC (43.96), Arkansas (44.00), Florida (44.10), Baylor (44.51) and Oklahoma (44.74).

NCAA Indoor Championships women’s team champion Florida had a very slow and shaky final exchange in the heat behind Texas, but still managed to book their place in the final. I am expecting Mike Holloway’s team to work on those exchanges in the next session and come the final, the team could challenge for the victory.

The final of this event at the Texas Relays 2022 will take place on Saturday’s fourth and final day at 2:34 pm ET.

