Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Watch – Texas women open with blistering 42.42 secs at Texas Relays 2022

Texas women’s 4x100m relay team smashed the school record with a sizzling time of 42.42 seconds to advance to the final at Texas Relays 2022.

Published

Texas-Relays-2022-42.42-by-Texas-Longhorns-women
Texas Relays 2022 42.42 by Texas Longhorns women

The Texas Longhorns women’s 4x100m relay team blasted to a school record time of 42.42 seconds to win their heat in the first event on day three at Texas Relays 2022 on Friday (25) here at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Big school record-breaking performance for Texas women

The quartet of Julien Alfred, Kevona Davis, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Kynnedy Flannel circled the track with some blistering speed and slicked baton passes to help set up the impressive win, which saw them smashing a school record that stood for 24-years.

READ MORE: Day 3 of Texas Relays 2022 – order of events schedule

Friday’s heat-winning time saw Texas improving the previous school record of 42.76 seconds, which was set in June 1998, by the team of Kim McGruder, Nanceen Perry, Angie Vaughn, and LaKeisha Backus.

Three other heat winners also advanced to the final of the women’s 4x100m relay, with Texas Tech, LSU and Texas A&M all securing their places in the last nine for Saturday’s decider.

Texas Tech looked impressive when winning the fourth heat with a time of 43.62, while LSU posted 43.63 to win heat two and Texas A&M recorded 43.88 for victory in the third heat.

Joining the four heat winners in the final are 5 USC (43.96), Arkansas (44.00), Florida (44.10), Baylor (44.51) and Oklahoma (44.74).

NCAA Indoor Championships women’s team champion Florida had a very slow and shaky final exchange in the heat behind Texas, but still managed to book their place in the final. I am expecting Mike Holloway’s team to work on those exchanges in the next session and come the final, the team could challenge for the victory.

The final of this event at the Texas Relays 2022 will take place on Saturday’s fourth and final day at 2:34 pm ET.

Complete results are here

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022