Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Who are the athletes representing Nigeria at the World Indoor Championships 2022?

Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro are among the six athletes who will represent Nigeria at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 from March 18-20 here in Belgrade, Serbia. The pair will be hoping to make the final, while Brume, the Olympic bronze medalist, is targeting another global championship medal.

Published

Ese-Brume-of-Nigeria-in-the-womens-long-jump
Ese Brume of Nigeria in the women's long jump

Nigeria will be represented by a small six-member contingent at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022, which will take place on 18-20 March in Belgrade, Serbia. Read more: World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 final entry lists released

Who will represent Nigeria at the World Athletics Indoor Championships?

The African nation will field a men’s 4x400m relay team, while Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro will line up in the women’s long jump.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Olympic bronze medalist Brume will make her season debut at the championships and she will be targeting her third successive global event medal, following her pair of third-place finishes at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019 and the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games last summer.

The 26-year-old closed out her season after the Olympics last August to concentrate fully on what will be a very busy 2022 campaign for her, and she is expected to be fresh and ready to go in the Serbian capital this weekend.

Brume owns an indoor personal best of 6.82m, set in Liévin in Feb. 2020, while she’s jumped over 7-meters twice in her career outdoor, including her PB and national record of 7.17m in Chula Vista, Calif., in May 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Joining her in the women’s long jump at Belgrade 2022 is Ruth Usoro, who will be making the quick turnaround from competing at last week’s NCAA DI Indoor Championships in the USA to traveling for the world indoors in Europe.

Usoro, the 2021 NCAA indoor and outdoor champion at Texas Tech, was only able to finish fifth at the 2022 indoor championships in Birmingham, Ala., with an effort of 6.52m. The 24-year-old has a season’s best of 6.59m and owned an indoor PB of 6.82m from 2021.

The women’s long jump final will be on Sunday’s third and final day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Only a the 4x400m relay for Nigeria men

On the men’s side, Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel, who was part of the Nigerian 4x400m relay team that finished 5th at the World Indoor Championships in 2016 and a member of the mixed relay squad at the Tokyo Games last summer, headlines the four-man mile relay team.

Emmanuel Ifeayin Ojeli, Timothy Emeoghene, and Sikiru Adewale Adewale are the other members of the team, hoping to at least advance to the final of the event again.

The 4x400m heats at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 will take place on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nigeria team:

Men

4x400m: Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ifeayin Ojeli, Timothy Emeoghene, and Sikiru Adewale Adewale

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women

Long Jump: Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays

Main News

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 New ticket inventory to be released

As the time draws closer to the staging of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the organizing committee shared some useful details ticket inventory.

February 14, 2022
Advertisement