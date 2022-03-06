Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Who are the wild card entries for the 2022 World Indoor Championships?

Here are the 22 athletes who secured wild card spots for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships, after the final 2022 Gold level series meeting. Leading the nations benefiting from the entry boost is Ethiopia with five slots.

Published

Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results
Grant Holloway 2022 reacts at the USATF Indoor Championships

The following are the latest group of athletes securing wild card spots for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships, after the final 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level series meeting, which took place in Madrid in midweek.

An additional 11 athletes have earned places to the global event, which takes place on 18-20 March in Serbia. Traditionally each nation is only allowed to have two representatives in each event for the World Indoor Championships, but the wild card places will now permit countries to field an extra athlete in certain disciplines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The first 11 wild card slots for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships were announced on the World Athletics website last month, and on Sunday, the sport’s governing body revealed another 11 athletes that will give their national team the extra entry boost.

The leading nation thus far is Ethiopia, which can field a third entry in the women’s 800m, 1500m, and 3000m, as well as the men’s 3000m/5000m. Read more: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 qualification status

Cuba and USA both have three additions, including world 60m hurdles record holder Grant Holloway.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wild card entries for the 2022 World Indoor Championships

The individual event winners of this year’s World Indoor Tour are:

Women
60m – Javianne Oliver (USA)
400m – Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (POL)
800m – Habitam Alemu (ETH)
1500m – Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)
3000m – Lemlem Hailu (ETH)
60m hurdles – Devynne Charlton (BAH)
Long jump – Lorraine Ugen (GBR)
High jump – Eleanor Patterson (AUS)
Triple jump – Liadagmis Povea (CUB)
Pole vault – Iryna Zhuk (BLR)
Shot put – Auriol Dongmo (POR)

Men
60m – Elijah Hall (USA)
400m – Pavel Maslak (CZE)
800m – Elliot Giles (GBR)
1500m – Selemon Barega (ETH)
3000m/5000m – Lamecha Girma (ETH)
60m hurdles – Grant Holloway (USA)
Long jump – Juan Miguel Echevarria (CUB)
High jump – Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA)
Triple jump – Lazaro Martinez (CUB)
Pole vault – Mondo Duplantis (SWE)
Shot put – Konrad Bukowiecki (POL)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement