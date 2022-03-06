Who are the wild card entries for the 2022 World Indoor Championships?

The following are the latest group of athletes securing wild card spots for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships, after the final 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level series meeting, which took place in Madrid in midweek.

An additional 11 athletes have earned places to the global event, which takes place on 18-20 March in Serbia. Traditionally each nation is only allowed to have two representatives in each event for the World Indoor Championships, but the wild card places will now permit countries to field an extra athlete in certain disciplines.

The first 11 wild card slots for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships were announced on the World Athletics website last month, and on Sunday, the sport’s governing body revealed another 11 athletes that will give their national team the extra entry boost.

The leading nation thus far is Ethiopia, which can field a third entry in the women’s 800m, 1500m, and 3000m, as well as the men’s 3000m/5000m. Read more: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 qualification status

Cuba and USA both have three additions, including world 60m hurdles record holder Grant Holloway.

Wild card entries for the 2022 World Indoor Championships

The individual event winners of this year’s World Indoor Tour are:

Women

60m – Javianne Oliver (USA)

400m – Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (POL)

800m – Habitam Alemu (ETH)

1500m – Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

3000m – Lemlem Hailu (ETH)

60m hurdles – Devynne Charlton (BAH)

Long jump – Lorraine Ugen (GBR)

High jump – Eleanor Patterson (AUS)

Triple jump – Liadagmis Povea (CUB)

Pole vault – Iryna Zhuk (BLR)

Shot put – Auriol Dongmo (POR)

Men

60m – Elijah Hall (USA)

400m – Pavel Maslak (CZE)

800m – Elliot Giles (GBR)

1500m – Selemon Barega (ETH)

3000m/5000m – Lamecha Girma (ETH)

60m hurdles – Grant Holloway (USA)

Long jump – Juan Miguel Echevarria (CUB)

High jump – Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA)

Triple jump – Lazaro Martinez (CUB)

Pole vault – Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Shot put – Konrad Bukowiecki (POL)