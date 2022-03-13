Connect with us

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 final entry lists released

The final entry list for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 is now available and it features 12 reigning individual Olympic champions. Links to the external list is available in this article.

Published

Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion
Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in action. Photo: Capture My Sport

The final list of entries for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 has been released by World Athletics and it includes 12 reigning individual Olympic champions. The first global championship in the 2022 will take place in Serbia on 18-20 March.

The final entry lists confirm that 680 athletes from 137 countries have been entered for the global event in Serbian capital. Read more: Who are the wild card entries for the 2022 World Indoor Championships?

Download:
Entry lists by event and season’s best
Entry lists by country

The 680 entries comprise 372 men and 308 women. Due to the pandemic, World Athletics Indoor Championships action returns for the first time in four years and among the entries are 10 defending individual champions from Birmingham in 2018.

Tokyo Olympic champions set for World Athletics Indoor Championships

The Tokyo Olympic champions going for further global gold in Serbia include world record-holders Ryan Crouser (shot put), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m) and Yulimar Rojas (triple jump), plus Selemon Barega (3000m), Marcell Jacobs (60m), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (400m), Katie Nageotte (pole vault), Pedro Pichardo (triple jump), Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump), Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump) and Damian Warner (heptathlon).

Ukraine has six athletes entered, including Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk in the long jump and triple jump, and Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the high jump. Read more: Video Highlight: Yulimar Rojas Set World Indoor Record In Madrid

Competition is expected to be fierce, with key head-to-heads including Duplantis vs Chris Nilsen in the men’s pole vault, Miller-Uibo vs Femke Bol in the women’s 400m, Ivana Vuleta vs Lorraine Ugen in the women’s long jump, Ewa Swoboda vs Marybeth Sant-Price in the women’s 60m, and Berihu Aregawi vs Barega in the men’s 3000m.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on Thursday 17 March in Belgrade.

Event-by-event previews will be published this week on the World Athletics website. Field events will be previewed on Monday 14 March, while we take a look at distance and combined events action on Tuesday 15 March. The sprints, hurdles and relays will be previewed on Wednesday 16 March.

The Statistics Handbook for the event is now available for download.

By World Athletics Release

