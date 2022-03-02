Connect with us

World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 qualification status

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, is almost here and you follow all the latest entry status and qualifying standards online. The World Athletics has publish its Road to Belgrade 2022 webpage and this has several valuable information about the championships.

Published

Christian-Coleman-of-USA-60-world-record-holder
World 60m record holder Christian Coleman of USA

The championships month of March is officially here and all eyes will now be fixed on the busy end of the indoor campaign, which will culminate with the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held from March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia. The focus of this article is to provide track and field fans with the latest updates ahead of Belgrade 2022.

How to be eligible for World Athletics Indoor Championships?

Athletes who register marks during the qualification period for entry standard between 01 January 2021 to the 07 March 2022, will be eligible for selection to compete at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships across 14 disciplines.

Countries can enter a maximum of two athletes in each event, with the exception of a wild card entry which would increase that nation’s maximum entrants to three competitors. World Athletics has released its Road to Belgrade 2022 webpage and there are lots of valuable information, including the status of the championships, current athletes with already qualified entry standards, as well as the allowed wild cards.

World Athletics has noted that athletes must meet the qualified entry standards as situations such as finishing position, world rankings position, top list status, or universality places, will not provide entrance into the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

World Athletics Indoor Championships tickets already punched

Several of the world's top athletes have already punched their tickets to Belgrade 2022, following a flood of national indoor championships over this past weekend (Feb. 25-27).

One of the anticipated featured clashes at the championships is the battle between the Olympic 100m champion and world champion over the same discipline in the men’s 60m.

Italy’s Marcell Jacobs will travel to the championships as the Olympic champion and the European indoor 60m title-holder, while American Christian Coleman, who returned to competition this winter after serving an 18-month ban for “whereabouts failures” is the reigning world indoor and outdoor champion, as well as the world record holder in the men’s 60m dash.

