World record attempts to highlight Prefontaine Classic 2022?

Steve Prefontaine was no stranger to records. The Prefontaine Classic, the event that bears his name, is also no stranger to records. The 2022 edition of the premier track and field meet in the United States looks to continue that tradition in a big way.

Prefontaine Classic Three Magic Number?

On Friday, May 27, all are invited to “Party at the Pre” and watch not one, not two, but three world record attempts under the lights at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Olympic gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei has announced he will take aim at his 5,000-meter world record of 12:35.36. This attempt comes 50 years after Prefontaine set the American record at the 1972 Olympic Trials.

World records will also be attempted by Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba in the women’s two mile (8:58.58) and Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist Letesenbet Gidey in the women’s one hour run (18,930m).

Steve Prefontaine said:

“When people go to a track meet, they’re looking for something, a world record, something that hasn’t been done before. You get all this magnetic energy, people focusing on one thing at the same time. I really get excited about it. It makes me want to compete even more. It makes it all worthwhile, all the hours of hard work.”

Secure your ticket for Friday night on March 25th and come experience the magnetic energy for yourself.

Prefontaine Classic assembles 800m World’s Best Team?

All three members of Team USA from the Tokyo Olympic Games will race in the women’s 800 meters on Saturday, May 28.

Athing Mu of USA ready for her 800m race at Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Olympic Champion Athing Mu, who broke the American record at last year’s meet, will return to Hayward Field looking to defend her Pre Classic crown. She will be joined by her Tokyo podium-mate and Olympic bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers, as well as World Championship bronze medalist Ajee Wilson.

The field will also include Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson, reigning World Champion Halimah Nakaayi, Natoya Goule, and Kate Grace.

On Friday night, you will get your first chance to watch athletes qualify for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in the men’s and women’s USATF 10,000m Championships. The nation’s best distance runners will race 25 laps for the glory of representing the World’s Best Team in July.

Grab your tickets and come celebrate Team USA.

The powerhouses of pole vaulting will take flight in front of a special pole vault fan section this year.

Mondo Duplantis, the Olympic Champion and World record-holder, will return to Hayward Field for the first time since finishing second at the Pre Classic in 2018.

He will jump against a field that includes the American record-holders, Chris Nilsen (indoor) and Sam Kendricks (outdoor), Olympic bronze medalist Thiago Braz, Renaud Lavillenie and KC Lightfoot.

For the first time at the Pre, pole vault fanatics are being invited to sit in The Landing Pad, a new pole vault fan experience that includes tickets, limited edition giveaway items and exclusive access to unique interactions with the vaulters. Fans can register to join The Landing Pad here.

When and where to get Prefontaine Classic tickets

Tickets for the 47th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 25 at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

Single-day tickets will be available for Friday and Saturday, including reserved seating and general admission areas. Customers will be able to select their reserved seat at the time of purchase. A stadium seating map for Friday and Saturday, as well as ticket prices can be viewed here.

Beginning March 25, customers can purchase tickets online at PreClassic.com, by calling 1-800-WEBFOOT (1-800-932-3668), or in person at the University of Oregon Athletics ticket office at the Moshofsky Center ticket office inside the Autzen Complex (2727 Leo Harris Parkway, Eugene, OR 97401).