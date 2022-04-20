2022 BYU Robison Invitational: Day 1 Multi-events results, standings

The latest points standings after day one in the men’s and women’s multi-events at the 2022 BYU Robison Invitational, currently being held at Clarence Robison Track. The four-day meeting will run from Wednesday, April 20 through Saturday, April 23. Read more: Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

After four completed events, Emily Barnes-Sterzer of Weber State University leads the women’s Heptathlon competition with 3,082 points ahead of Seadra Hamilton of Southern Utah Univ with 2903pts and; Melissa Crane with 2848.

The men’s Decathlon is led by BYU’s Dallin Vorkink with 3,772 points, with Caleb Whitney of Weber State University going to bed in second place on 3762pts and Neal Berkey of Utah Valley University with 3750pts.

Women’s Heptathlon 100 Meter Hurdles: 1 Halley Folsom BYU 13.99; 2 Emily Barnes-Sterzer Weber State University 14.42; 3 Melissa Crane Unattached 14.57; 4 Jentry Skidmore Southern Utah Univ 14.88; 5 Mayci Torgerson BYU 14.89; 6 Seadra Hamilton Southern Utah Univ 15.17; 7 Meg Walker Utah Valley University 15.5; 8 Masaada Johnson Idaho State University 17.39; 9 Tenleigh Smith Idaho State University 17.4; DNF Madison Clark Utah Valley University; DNF

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump: 1 Mayci Torgerson BYU 1.66m; 1 Emily Barnes-Sterzer Weber State University 1.66; 3 Melissa Crane Unattached 1.60; 4 Seadra Hamilton Southern Utah Univ 1.57; 5 Meg Walker Utah Valley University 1.51; 5 Jentry Skidmore Southern Utah Univ 1.51; 7 Masaada Johnson Idaho State University 1.36; 7 Tenleigh Smith Idaho State University 1.36; 9 Halley Folsom BYU 1.27; DNS Madison Clark Utah Valley University DNS

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put: 1 Seadra Hamilton Southern Utah Univ 11.39m; 2 Halley Folsom BYU 11.32; 3 Jentry Skidmore Southern Utah Univ 10.37; 4 Emily Barnes-Sterzer Weber State University 9.92; 5 Mayci Torgerson BYU 9.61; 6 Meg Walker Utah Valley University 9.47; 7 Melissa Crane Unattached 9.03; 8 Tenleigh Smith Idaho State University 8.41; 9 Masaada Johnson Idaho State University 7.67; DNS Madison Clark Utah Valley University DNS

Women’s Heptathlon 200 Meters: 1 Emily Barnes-Sterzer Weber State University 25.61; 2 Meg Walker Utah Valley University 26.07; 3 Jentry Skidmore Southern Utah Univ 26.15; 4 Seadra Hamilton Southern Utah Univ 26.41; 5 Melissa Crane Unattached 26.58;6 Tenleigh Smith Idaho State University 26.59; 7 Masaada Johnson Idaho State University 28.11; DNS Madison Clark Utah Valley University DNS

Women’s Heptathlon Overall – 2022 BYU Robison Invitational

Emily Barnes-Sterzer Weber State University 3082 points; 2. Seadra Hamilton Southern Utah Univ 2903; 3. Melissa Crane Unattached 2848; 4. Jentry Skidmore Southern Utah Univ 2828; 5. Meg Walker Utah Valley University 2695; 6. Tenleigh Smith Idaho State University 2194; 7. Masaada Johnson Idaho State University 2023

Men’s Decathlon 100 Meters: 1 Josh Rudder Utah Valley University 11.17; 2 Dallin Vorkink BYU 11.20; 3 Trenton Maurer Southern Utah Univ 11.22; 4 Chase Gardom Idaho State University 11.25; 5 Neal Berkey Utah Valley University 11.32; 6 Caleb Whitney Weber State University 11.36; 7 Joe Nelson BYU 11.53; 7 Caden Dupee Utah State 11.53; 9 Carson Peterson Unattached 11.71; 10 Jed Smith Weber State University 11.73; 11 Michael Shulikov Idaho State University 11.77; 12 Kegan Arrington Idaho State University 11.95 12 Ethan Garrett Idaho State University 11.95 14 Quentin Fankhouser Oklahoma Panhandle State 12.24; DNF Joshua Miles Unattached DNF

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump: 1 Neal Berkey Utah Valley University 7.18m; 2 Caleb Whitney Weber State University 6.84; 3 Caden Dupee Utah State 6.62; 4 Dallin Vorkink BYU 6.54; 5 Chase Gardom Idaho State University 6.53; 6 Michael Shulikov Idaho State University 6.43; 6 Carson Peterson Unattached 6.43; 8 Joe Nelson BYU 6.42; 9 Josh Rudder Utah Valley University 6.39; 10 Ethan Garrett Idaho State University 6.26 644 11 Jed Smith Weber State University 6.21; 12 Trenton Maurer Southern Utah Univ 6.08; 13 Kegan Arrington Idaho State University 6.00; 14 Quentin Fankhouser Oklahoma Panhandle State 4.88; DNS Joshua Miles Unattached DNS

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put: 1 Trenton Maurer Southern Utah Univ 14.63; 2 Dallin Vorkink BYU 13.21; 3 Caleb Whitney Weber State University 12.68; 4 Josh Rudder Utah Valley University 12.41; 5 Caden Dupee Utah State 11.87; 6 Chase Gardom Idaho State University 11.59; 7 Neal Berkey Utah Valley University 11.44; 8 Michael Shulikov Idaho State University 11.23; 9 Jed Smith Weber State University 11.00; 10 Carson Peterson Unattached 10.80; 11 Joe Nelson BYU 10.31; 12 Quentin Fankhouser Oklahoma Panhandle State 9.84; 13 Ethan Garrett Idaho State University 9.40; 14 Kegan Arrington Idaho State University 9.38; DNS Joshua Miles Unattached DNS

Men’s Decathlon High Jump: 1 Michael Shulikov Idaho State University 2.09m; 2 Dallin Vorkink BYU 1.97; 2 Neal Berkey Utah Valley University 1.97; 4 Caleb Whitney Weber State University 1.94; 4 Chase Gardom Idaho State University 1.94; 6 Jed Smith Weber State University 1.88; 7 Josh Rudder Utah Valley University 1.85; 7 Joe Nelson BYU 1.85; 7 Ethan Garrett Idaho State University 1.85; 10 Trenton Maurer Southern Utah Univ 1.82; 10 Carson Peterson Unattached 1.82; 12 Kegan Arrington Idaho State University 1.79; 13 Caden Dupee Utah State 1.76; DNS Joshua Miles Unattached DNS NM; Quentin Fankhouser Oklahoma Panhandle State NM

Men’s Decathlon 400 Meters: 1 Caleb Whitney Weber State University 50.17; 2 Chase Gardom Idaho State University 50.21; 3 Josh Rudder Utah Valley University 50.42; 4 Dallin Vorkink BYU 50.49; 5 Jed Smith Weber State University 50.58; 6 Joe Nelson BYU 50.99; 7 Neal Berkey Utah Valley University 51.34; 8 Caden Dupee Utah State 51.46; 9 Ethan Garrett Idaho State University 53.50; 10 Carson Peterson Unattached 55.39; 11 Trenton Maurer Southern Utah Univ 55.40; 12 Kegan Arrington Idaho State University 55.47; 13 Quentin Fankhouser Oklahoma Panhandle State 56.24; DNF Michael Shulikov Idaho State University DNF; DNS Joshua Miles Unattached DNS

Men’s Decathlon Overall – 2022 BYU Robison Invitational

Dallin Vorkink BYU 3772 points; 2. Caleb Whitney Weber State University 3762; 3. Neal Berkey Utah Valley University 3750; 4. Chase Gardom Idaho State University 3646; 5. Josh Rudder Utah Valley University 3592; 6. Caden Dupee Utah State 3412; 7. Trenton Maurer Southern Utah Univ 3410; 8. Joe Nelson BYU 3369; 9. Jed Smith Weber State University 3367; 10. Carson Peterson Unattached 3152; 11. Ethan Garrett Idaho State University 3085; 12. Kegan Arrington Idaho State University 2895; 13. Michael Shulikov Idaho State University 2826; 14. Quentin Fankhouser Oklahoma Panhandle State 1991