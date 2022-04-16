2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1 and how to watch

The order of event schedule for Day One of the 2022 CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16 April. For live results and updates, please click here.
The three-day meeting will run from Saturday, 16 April through Monday, 18 April and will provide local fans with back-to-back track and field weekend entertainment, following last week’s high school boys’ and girls’ Champs 2022.
Live TV coverage and online streaming of the 2022 CARIFTA Games is provided by Sportsmax TV and available on the Sportsmax App during the long Easter weekend. Find out how to watch the popular regional games live: How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?
The action on Saturday’s opening day will begin at 9:00 am local / 10:00 am ET with the girls’ Heptathlon, while the boys’ Octathlon is slated to start around ten minutes later.
The first open event on the track will be the U17 boys’ and girls’ 100 meters heats at 9:40 am CT, followed by the U20 sections for both genders. The semi-final heats of the 400m for all competing age-group will close out the morning session.
The afternoon session will start at 3:30 pm CT with the 100m semi-finals with the finals of these events slated to close out the day starting at 7:45 pm CT.
No fewer than 19 finals are listed on the schedule for Day one and host nation Jamaica will be aiming to continue its dominance at these games.
2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1
SATURDAY, APRIL 16 – DAY 1 SESSION 1
TIME TRACK EVENTS FIELD EVENTS
09:00 100M Hurdles Heptathlon Girls – Event 1 (0.84M)
09:05 High Jump U-17 Girls Final
09:10 100m Octathlon Boys – Event 1
09:15 Javelin Throw U-20 Boys Final (800g)
09:20 100m U-17 Girls Heats
09:25 Shot Put U-17 Girls Final (3kg)
09:40 100m U-17 Boys Heats
10:00 100m U-20 Girls Heats
10:20 100m U-20 Boys Heats
10:25 High Jump Heptathlon Girls – Event 2
10:35 Long Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 2
10:40 400m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
10:55 400m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
11:10 400m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
11:25 400m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals
11:40 MEDAL CEREMONY
SATURDAY, APRIL 16 – DAY 1 SESSION 2
15:30 OPENING CEREMONY
17:00 100m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
17:05 Discus Throw U-20 Boys Final (1.75kg)
17:10 Triple Jump U-20 Girls Final
17:10 100m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
17:15 Shot Put Octathlon Boys – Event 3 (6kg)
17:20 100m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
17:30 100m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals
17:40 MEDAL CEREMONY
17:45 High Jump U-20 Boys Finals
17:50 1500m U-17 Girls Final
18:00 1500m U-17 Boys Final
18:10 1500m U-20 Girls Final
18:15 Long Jump U-17 Boys Final
18:20 1500m U-20 Boys Final
18:25 MEDAL CEREMONY
18:30 Shot Put Heptathlon Girls – Event 3 (4kg)
18:50 Discus Throw U-20 Girls Final (1kg)
18:55 400m U-17 Girls Final
19:00 400m U-17 Boys Final
19:05 400m U-20 Girls Final
19:10 400m U-20 Boys Final
19:15 400m Octathlon Boys – Event 4
19:25 200m Heptathlon – Event 4
19:30 MEDAL CEREMONY
19:45 100m U-17 Girls Final
19:50 100m U-17 Boys Final
19:55 100m U-20 Girls Final
20:00 100m U-20 Boys Final
20:05 MEDAL CEREMONY