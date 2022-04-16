2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1 and how to watch

The order of event schedule for Day One of the 2022 CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16 April. For live results and updates, please click here.

The three-day meeting will run from Saturday, 16 April through Monday, 18 April and will provide local fans with back-to-back track and field weekend entertainment, following last week’s high school boys’ and girls’ Champs 2022.

Live TV coverage and online streaming of the 2022 CARIFTA Games is provided by Sportsmax TV and available on the Sportsmax App during the long Easter weekend. Find out how to watch the popular regional games live: How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

The action on Saturday’s opening day will begin at 9:00 am local / 10:00 am ET with the girls’ Heptathlon, while the boys’ Octathlon is slated to start around ten minutes later.

The first open event on the track will be the U17 boys’ and girls’ 100 meters heats at 9:40 am CT, followed by the U20 sections for both genders. The semi-final heats of the 400m for all competing age-group will close out the morning session.

The afternoon session will start at 3:30 pm CT with the 100m semi-finals with the finals of these events slated to close out the day starting at 7:45 pm CT.

No fewer than 19 finals are listed on the schedule for Day one and host nation Jamaica will be aiming to continue its dominance at these games.

2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1

SATURDAY, APRIL 16 – DAY 1 SESSION 1

TIME TRACK EVENTS FIELD EVENTS

09:00 100M Hurdles Heptathlon Girls – Event 1 (0.84M)

09:05 High Jump U-17 Girls Final

09:10 100m Octathlon Boys – Event 1

09:15 Javelin Throw U-20 Boys Final (800g)

09:20 100m U-17 Girls Heats

09:25 Shot Put U-17 Girls Final (3kg)

09:40 100m U-17 Boys Heats

10:00 100m U-20 Girls Heats

10:20 100m U-20 Boys Heats

10:25 High Jump Heptathlon Girls – Event 2

10:35 Long Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 2

10:40 400m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

10:55 400m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

11:10 400m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

11:25 400m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

11:40 MEDAL CEREMONY

SATURDAY, APRIL 16 – DAY 1 SESSION 2

15:30 OPENING CEREMONY

17:00 100m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

17:05 Discus Throw U-20 Boys Final (1.75kg)

17:10 Triple Jump U-20 Girls Final

17:10 100m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

17:15 Shot Put Octathlon Boys – Event 3 (6kg)

17:20 100m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

17:30 100m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

17:40 MEDAL CEREMONY

17:45 High Jump U-20 Boys Finals

17:50 1500m U-17 Girls Final

18:00 1500m U-17 Boys Final

18:10 1500m U-20 Girls Final

18:15 Long Jump U-17 Boys Final

18:20 1500m U-20 Boys Final

18:25 MEDAL CEREMONY

18:30 Shot Put Heptathlon Girls – Event 3 (4kg)

18:50 Discus Throw U-20 Girls Final (1kg)

18:55 400m U-17 Girls Final

19:00 400m U-17 Boys Final

19:05 400m U-20 Girls Final

19:10 400m U-20 Boys Final

19:15 400m Octathlon Boys – Event 4

19:25 200m Heptathlon – Event 4

19:30 MEDAL CEREMONY

19:45 100m U-17 Girls Final

19:50 100m U-17 Boys Final

19:55 100m U-20 Girls Final

20:00 100m U-20 Boys Final

20:05 MEDAL CEREMONY