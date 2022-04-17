Connect with us

2022 Carifta Games Photos from Day 1

Latest photos from the 2022 Carifta Games on Day 1 inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Photos were provided by our good friends at TrackAlerts.

Published

CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS
Carifta Games 2022 PHOTOS ON DAY 1. Photo by TrackAlerts

Photos from Day 1 at the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16 April. The Regional Area Championships is making a return for the first time since 2019.

The Carifta Games 2020 and 2021 meetings were canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, but is finally back to showcase some of the top junior athletes in the Caribbean region. Watch and listen to the live streaming coverage

Live streaming coverage of the games is on SportsMax and the SportsMax App, while you can follow all the latest results by clicking here.

Tina_Tia_Clayton_Carifta_Games_2022
Jamaica’s Tina and Tia Clayton finished 1-2 the U20 girls’ 100m final at Carifta games 2022. Photo by TrackAlerts
Tina_Clayton_Carifta_Games_results_2022
Tina Clayton of Jamaica at the Carifta Games 2022. Photo by TrackAlerts
