2022 Carifta Games Photos from Day 1

Photos from Day 1 at the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16 April. The Regional Area Championships is making a return for the first time since 2019.

The Carifta Games 2020 and 2021 meetings were canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, but is finally back to showcase some of the top junior athletes in the Caribbean region. Watch and listen to the live streaming coverage

Live streaming coverage of the games is on SportsMax and the SportsMax App, while you can follow all the latest results by clicking here.

Carifta Games 2022 PHOTOS ON DAY 1. Photo by TrackAlerts

Jamaica’s Tina and Tia Clayton finished 1-2 the U20 girls’ 100m final at Carifta games 2022. Photo by TrackAlerts