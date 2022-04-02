Connect with us

UPDATED: 2022 Florida Relays in lightning delay, set for 6:00 pm start

The 2022 Florida Relays track and field meeting continues to be in a lightning delay, but the latest information says the action is set for 6:00 pm start.

Published

Pepsi-Florida-Relays-2022-Day-1-schedule
Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 Day 1 schedule

As we continue to receive updates from the meeting organisers, we can tell you now that the delay at the 2022 Florida Relays will continue until the weather has cleared up. Read more: Day 2 order of events: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays, how to watch

LATEST UPDATE

For more information about the busy weekend of track and field action, please continue to visit our homepage here. Also for the latest links to all the track and field results each week, visit our results page and meeting schedule here.

EARLIER REPORT

Currently, the meeting schedule has been placed on hold because the area is still under a lightning threat. The meeting organisers are monitoring the situation and will make announcements once there are further updates.

At the moment, though, we already know that there will be a revised schedule once everything is cleared up in Gainesville.

In fact, the goal is to resume competition at 3:15 p.m. with the women’s 4×100 relay, while all hurdle races will be contested as finals against time.

