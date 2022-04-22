Connect with us

2022 Georgia Tech Invitational order of events, live results – Day 1

The order of events schedule and live results for the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational on Friday, 22 April. Follow all the live results and updates online.

Published

2022 Georgia Tech Invitational live results updates

The order of events and live results for the Day 1 of the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational which takes place on Friday 22 April at Griffin Track. Several programs will be using the meet as part of their final preparations for the postseason and you can follow all the updates from the latest results below.

READ MORE: Matthew Boling to lineup in the 400m at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational

Action on Friday will begin at 12:00 pm with the hammer throw final for the men, followed by the women, while the field event schedule also includes the men’s and women’s long jump, shot put, pole vault, and the javelin throw

Competition on the track will start at 5:30 pm with the women’s 100m hurdles, with the 100m, 1500m, and 5000m also listed for the day.

2022 Georgia Tech Invitational order of events and live results

DayStartFriday Running EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:50 PMMen 110 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:15 PMWomen 100 MFinalStart ListResult
FridayMen 100 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:50 PMWomen 5000 M (Section #2)FinalStart ListResult
FridayMen 5000 M (Section #2)FinalStart ListResult
Friday7:40 PMWomen 1500 MFinalStart ListResult
FridayMen 1500 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday8:55 PMWomen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalsStart ListResult
FridayMen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalStart ListResult
Friday9:25 PMWomen 5000 M (Section #1)FinalStart ListResult
FridayMen 5000 M (Section #1)FinalStart ListResult
DayStartField EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday12:00 PMMen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
FridayAfter MHTWomen HammerFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMWomen Shot PutFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMMen JavelinFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMWomen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMWomen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMMen Long JumpFinalStart ListResult
FridayAfter WSPMen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
FridayAfter MJTWomen JavelinFinalsStart ListResult
