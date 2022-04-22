2022 Georgia Tech Invitational order of events, live results – Day 1

The order of events and live results for the Day 1 of the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational which takes place on Friday 22 April at Griffin Track. Several programs will be using the meet as part of their final preparations for the postseason and you can follow all the updates from the latest results below.

Action on Friday will begin at 12:00 pm with the hammer throw final for the men, followed by the women, while the field event schedule also includes the men’s and women’s long jump, shot put, pole vault, and the javelin throw

Competition on the track will start at 5:30 pm with the women’s 100m hurdles, with the 100m, 1500m, and 5000m also listed for the day.

2022 Georgia Tech Invitational order of events and live results