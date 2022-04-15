WALNUT, Calif. – Results from the 2022 Mt. SAC Relays on Thursday night (April 14) where several long-distance events took place on the first day of broadcasting from the campus of Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, CA. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays?

Courtney Wayment Runs Steeplechase World Championships Standard

Among the leading performances on Thursday night came in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase elite race where Courtney Wayment of BYU set a meeting and stadium record of 9:26.88 to win the event.

The performance is also under the World Athletics Championships qualifying standard of 9:30.00. You can watch a complete race replay here on Runnerspace.com to see how things unfolded.

Wayment and Olympian Valerie Constien ran close together throughout the race until the BYU senior sprinted away from the 2021 Tokyo Games finalist in the last 200m and then powered home to break Courtney Frerichs’ meeting record (9:27.70) from 2021.

Rounding out the top three were Valerie Constien who finished second with a time of 9:31.20 and third-place Madison Boreman of Colorado who clocked 9:46.80.

The men’s 3000m Steeplechase elite race went to Japan’s Ryuma Aoki with a time of 8:33.33 with American Evan Jager, representing Nike Bowerman Track Club taking second in 8:34.89 and Clement Duigou of Adams State finishing third with 8:36.25.

2022 Mt. SAC Relays Results on Thursday April 14

Results

Women’s 3000 Steeplechase C/O 1 Katie Struthers Utah State 10:12.29; 2 Arian Chia Unattached 10:16.08; 3 Emily Chaston Colorado St. 10:16.53; 4 Haley Tanne Southern Utah 10:17.29; 5 Becca Richtman Montana Tech 10:17.30; 6 Janette Schraft Iowa State 10:18.02; 7 Addison Stevenson LSU 10:18.07; 8 Maya Kobylanski Idaho 10:18.81; 9 Caroline Jerotich Washington St. 10:20.87; 10 Pia Richards Washington St. 10:24.59; 11 Katelyn Mitchem Wyoming 10:25.55 12 Abby Jensen Utah State 10:25.69; 13 Katja Pattis Idaho 10:27.37; 14 Sarah Wills Adams State 10:28.16; 15 Ashley LaJocies Boise State 10:28.42; 16 Sara Funderburk LSU 10:28.47; 17 Baneet Bains San Francisco 10:31.20; 18 Allie Warner BYU 10:31.71; 19 Ayah Aldadah Illinois 10:31.76; 20 Sam Poglitsch Illinois 10:32.57 (10:32.566) 21 Julia Black Texas A&M 10:32.57 (10:32.570)

Men’s 3000 Steeplechase C/O 1 Kenneth Rooks BYU 8:32.75; 2 Levi Taylor Montana State 8:38.90; 3 Reece Smith NW Missouri 8:39.09; 4 Julius Diehr Ocean State AC/ New Balance 8:42.73; 5 Sam Affolder Washington 8:43.95; 6 Cole Dinsdale Unattached 8:44.05; 7 Dawson Besst Colorado State 8:47.29; 8 Thomas Chaston Colorado St. 8:48.04; 9 Solomon Costa Eastern Michigan 8:50.93; 10 Quinn Gallagher Notre Dame 8:51.37; 11 Cullen McEachern Gonzaga 8:59.42; 12 Bronson Winter Weber State 8:53.17; 13 Ben Arens Nebraska-Kearney 8:54.68; 14 Ben Hogan Gonzaga 8:55.31; 15 Max Wehrli Utah State 8:56.00; 16 Seth Bruxvoort Wyoming 8:56.42; 17 Jack Beaumont North Texas 8:56.79 18 Aidan Boyle Air Force 8:56.88; 19 Murdoch McIntyre Boise State 8:56.91; 20 Dylan Urich British Columbia 8:57.17

Women’s 3000 Steeplechase Elite 1 Courtney Wayment BYU 9:26.88 (stadium and meeting records); 2 Valerie Constien Unattached 9:31.20; 3 Madison Boreman Colorado 9:46.80; 4 Jessica Furlan Excel Athletika 9:49.22; 5 Lexy Halladay BYU 9:55.65; 6 Angelina Ellis UNAT-Butler 10:00.55; 7 Veerle Bakker Portland 10:01.04; 8 Jessica Scheriff Green Racing Project 10:17.70; 9 Hannah Becker Grand Valley State 10:19.04; 10 Emma Tavella UCLA 10:19.82; 11 Emma Milburn Illinois 10:21.07; 12 Alice Hill Michigan 10:31.83; 13 Madelynn Hill Iowa State 10:34.90; 14 Lauren Cooper Parc Bryn Bach 10:36.45

Men’s 3000 Steeplechase Elite 1 Ryoma Aoki Honda 8:33.33; 2 Evan Jager Nike Bowerman Track Club 8:34.89; 3 Clement Duigou Adams State 8:36.25; 4 Jonathan Hopkins Unattached 8:36.92; 5 Tracen Warnick Weber State 8:41.04; 6 Garrett Marsing BYU 8:47.79; 7 Bennett Pascoe Arkansas State 8:48.67; 8 Kelvin Limo Washington St. 8:49.93; 9 Joost Plaetinck Michigan 8:50.10; 10 Joe Waskom Washington 8:55.98; DNF Colton Johnsen Washington St. DNF; Craig Nowak Union Athletic Club

Women’s 10000 Run Elite 1 Andrea Ramirez JMRC 32:37.62; 2 Brianna Robles Adams State 32:50.06; 3 Emily Venters Utah 33:07.74; 4 Muriel Coneo Paredes Equipo Porvenir 33:33.81; 5 Isabel Hebner Texas 33:41.09 6 Kathleen Simms Loyola (Ill.) 33:43.12; 7 Sarah Carter Colorado St. 33:44.58; 8 Bella Williams Utah 33:59.39 9 Elissa Legault CAVD 34:07.68; 10 Erin Archibeck California 34:10.05; 11 Leah Christians Wyoming 34:14.69; 12 Annika Esvelt Seattle Pacific 34:20.76; 13 Yukino Parle Boise State 34:26.03; 14 Madeline Boswell UTSA 34:31.11; 15 Beth Ramos Texas 34:34.44 ; 16 Monica Hebner Texas 34:52.63; 17 Elka Machan Alabama 34:56.50 18 Jessica Lawson Stanford 35:02.74 19 Allison McGrath Illinois 35:05.05; 20 Jennifer Comastri Southern Indiana 35:49.28

Men’s 10000 Run Elite 1 Dylan Jacobs Notre Dame 28:01.94; 2 Amon Kemboi Arkansas 28:02.24; 3 Ivan Gonzalez Equipo Porvenir 28:05.29; 4 Awet Beraki Adams State 28:12.10; 5 Danny Kilrea Notre Dame 28:23.23; 6 Alberto Gonzalez Mindez Guatemala 28:24.55; 7 Christian Allen Weber State 28:26.35; 8 Haftu Knight Texas 28:30.93; 9 Yaseen Abdalla Texas 28:33.38; 10 Jose Santana Posso Sports 28:39.18; 11 Saul Acosta Club Zatopek Zacatecas 28:39.26; 12 Jacob Klemz Portland 28:39.80; 13 Joshua Methner Notre Dame 28:40.79; 14 Dustin Hatfield Eastern Illinois 28:41.86; 15 Matthew Carmody Notre Dame 28:43.01; 16 Nolan Topper Stanford 28:44.15 17 Christopher Alfond Unattached 28:44.46; 18 Logan Rees Boise State 28:45.65; 19 Miler Haller Boise State 28:46.43; 20 Abraham Avila-Martinez Texas 28:48.18 21

Women’s 10000 Run C/O 1 Sophie Leathers Arkansas State 33:48.24; 2 Linda Perez UC Riverside 33:50.14; 3 Grace Zamudio Unattached 33:57.58; 4 Collette Lowengrub UC Riverside 34:03.95; 5 Mevin Jelagat Washington St. 34:05.10; 6 Corinne Batsu Boston University 34:08.44; 7 Alyssa Bautista UCLA 34:11.79; 8 Lindsey Carlson Eastern Illinois 34:13.10; 9 Lexie Greitzer Unattached 34:13.42; 10 Anna Martin BYU 34:13.94; 11 Kalea Bartolotto Northwestern 34:19.50; 12 Cameron Hough Southern Indiana 34:20.41; 13 Rylie Lusk Weber State 34:27.91; 14 Alyssa Block Cal St. Fullerton 34:29.77; 15 McKaylie Caesar Cal St. Fullerton 34:32.38; 16 Meredith Bloss Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 34:35.52; 17 Abbey Meck Santa Clara 34:50.17; 18 Valerie Sanchez Simba Elite 34:53.91; 19 Megan Means Augustana (S.D.) 34:55.50; 20 Julie Sumsion BYU 34:58.18

Men’s 10000 Run C/O: 1 Said Mechaal CBU 28:45.98; 2 Matthew Richtman Montana State 28:46.43; 3 Dallin Leatham Weber State 28:47.43; 4 Alex Phillip John Carroll 28:48.88; 5 Nadir Yusuf MSU-Moorhead 29:03.05 6 Davin Thompson BYU 29:03.50; 7 Mason Brown Colorado St. 29:05.05; 8 Aaron Leavens BYU 29:18.10; 9 Merga Gemeda South Dakota 29:18.51; 10 Justin Hartshorn BYU 29:19.20 ; 11 Victor Neiva North Texas 29:19.34; 12 Ben Olson South Dakota St. 29:19.84; 13 Blake Buysse Loyola (Ill.) 29:22.49; 14 Myles Bach Nebraska-Kearney 29:23.64 ; 15 Toby Gualter Eastern Michigan 29:24.57; 16 Andrew Kaye Colorado Mines 29:25.88 17 Hector Pagan Proceres 29:27.26; 18 Jamie Dailey John Carroll 29:28.87; 19 Joseph Minor-Williams South Dakota St. 29:37.73

For complete results and more updates click here