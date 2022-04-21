2022 Penn Relays high school and collegiate fields announced

PHILADELPHIA — As we get closer to the return of one of the most exciting relay festivals, the organizers have this week announced the respective high school and collegiate fields for the 2022 Penn Relays presented by Toyota. The event is making a return for the first time since 2019 after the last year’s editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Following the announcement of the high school lineups on Monday, a massive college and university field has been released for this year’s meeting. The Relays will take place from April 28-30 at historic Franklin Field. Read more: Tickets for 2022 Penn Relays are now Available!

Collegiate 2022 Penn Relays Field

On Wednesday the college fields were announced, eight days out from the anticipated return of the event.

Nearly 200 colleges and universities across the USA and the Caribbean islands are attending from all divisions, so there isn’t a race happening over the course of three days that you’ll want to miss.

Teams from 33 of the 50 states in the U.S. will be on show at the 2022 Penn Relays, along with five other countries, including Jamaica, Bahamas, Guyana, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago.

High School Field Released Too…

Meanwhile, on Monday (18) afternoon the relay fields for high school girls and boys were officially been announced.

The relay events for the high school level are the 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x800m, and distance medley relay. The Penn Relays is excited to announce that all entries for the 4×100 and 4×400 have been accepted.

The talent is exceptional and deep in all the fields this year, with teams coming from all over the country and the Caribbean islands.

Some of the top teams announced for the relays are Jamaica College, Kingston College, St. Jago, Calabar, Edwin Allen, and Hydel High, where are several highlighted individuals scheduled to compete in field events.

For the full list of high school acceptances, click HERE.

For the full list of college entries, click HERE.

The Penn Relays is set for April 28-30 at historic Franklin Field. To purchase your tickets, click HERE.