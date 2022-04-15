2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic: Day one heat sheet

The heat sheet for the first day of the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic is now available. The two-day meeting will begin on Friday, 15 April, and conclude on Saturday, 16 April, while live streaming coverage will be available on the second day on SEC Network +. Live Results / Start Lists

Competition will get underway on Friday at 2:00 pm ET with the Discus Throw for men and the women’s Long Jump. Action in the field will continue throughout the day with the men’s High Jump, Pole Vault, Javelin, and Long Jump, plus the women’s Discus, Long Jump Invite, Pole Vault, and Javelin also on the schedule for today.

Meanwhile, the running events will get underway at 5:00 pm ET with the 1500m, while the women’s section will begin at 5:25 pm.

The Olympic Development women’s and men’s 200m, as well as the collegiate 200m, 400m hurdles, and 5,000m races are the other events on the track schedule for Friday night.

Several top collegiate and elite athletes will be in action on the first day, including Georgia junior Matthew Boling, who will compete in Flight 2 of the men’s long jump where he’ll hope to secure a place in the final field.

LSU’s Favour Ofili, Florida State’s Edidiong Odiong, Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T, LSU’s Da’Marcus Fleming, in addition to professionals Cambrea Sturgis, Hannah Cunliffe, Jereem Richards, Marvin Bracy and Ronnie Baker are also down to compete on Day One.

2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic DAY 1 SCHEDULE AND HEAT SHEET

Friday, April 15, 2022

FIELD EVENTS

2:00pm M Discus (outside)

W Long Jump

3:00pm M High Jump M Pole Vault

4:00pm W Discus (outside)

5:00pm W Long Jump Invite

5:30pm M Javelin

6:30pm W Pole Vault

7:00pm W Javelin M Long Jump

RUNNING EVENTS

5:00pm W 1500m

5:25pm M 1500m

5:50pm W 200m

6:15pm W 200m (OD)

6:20pm M 200m

6:40pm M 200m (OD)

6:55pm W 400m Hurdles

7:15pm M 400m Hurdles

7:35pm M Steeple

7:50pm W 5K

8:10pm M 5K