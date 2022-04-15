Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic: Day one heat sheet

Here is the updated heat sheet for the first day of competition at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic in Gainesville, FL. Live streaming will be on Saturday.

Published

Tom-Jones-Memorial-Classic-2022-heat-sheet
Tom Jones Memorial Classic 2022 heat sheet

The heat sheet for the first day of the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic is now available. The two-day meeting will begin on Friday, 15 April, and conclude on Saturday, 16 April, while live streaming coverage will be available on the second day on SEC Network +. Live Results / Start Lists

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic?

Competition will get underway on Friday at 2:00 pm ET with the Discus Throw for men and the women’s Long Jump. Action in the field will continue throughout the day with the men’s High Jump, Pole Vault, Javelin, and Long Jump, plus the women’s Discus, Long Jump Invite, Pole Vault, and Javelin also on the schedule for today.

Meanwhile, the running events will get underway at 5:00 pm ET with the 1500m, while the women’s section will begin at 5:25 pm.

The Olympic Development women’s and men’s 200m, as well as the collegiate 200m, 400m hurdles, and 5,000m races are the other events on the track schedule for Friday night.

Several top collegiate and elite athletes will be in action on the first day, including Georgia junior Matthew Boling, who will compete in Flight 2 of the men’s long jump where he’ll hope to secure a place in the final field.

LSU’s Favour Ofili, Florida State’s Edidiong Odiong, Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T, LSU’s Da’Marcus Fleming, in addition to professionals Cambrea Sturgis, Hannah Cunliffe, Jereem Richards, Marvin Bracy and Ronnie Baker are also down to compete on Day One.

2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic DAY 1 SCHEDULE AND HEAT SHEET

Friday, April 15, 2022

FIELD EVENTS
2:00pm M Discus (outside)
W Long Jump
3:00pm M High Jump M Pole Vault
4:00pm W Discus (outside)
5:00pm W Long Jump Invite
5:30pm M Javelin
6:30pm W Pole Vault
7:00pm W Javelin M Long Jump

RUNNING EVENTS

5:00pm W 1500m
5:25pm M 1500m
5:50pm W 200m
6:15pm W 200m (OD)
6:20pm M 200m
6:40pm M 200m (OD)
6:55pm W 400m Hurdles
7:15pm M 400m Hurdles
7:35pm M Steeple
7:50pm W 5K
8:10pm M 5K

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event

Main News

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the...

March 17, 2022
matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming 2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming

Main News

Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

How to watch live streaming coverage 2022 Raleigh Relays, as well as the daily schedule and order of events from Thursday, March 24 to...

March 21, 2022
Advertisement