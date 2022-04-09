Abby Steiner runs world-leading 10.92 at Joe May Invitational 2022

BATON ROUGE, LA — Abby Steiner of Kentucky flashed to a world-leading time of 10.92 seconds (0.5 m/s) to win the women’s 100m at the LSU hosted Joe May Invitational 2022 on Saturday (9). READ MORE: Not good for hurdling: Grant Holloway pulls out of windy USATF Bermuda Games

Steiner, who is coming off an impressive indoor season where she broke the collegiate 200m record, carried over that form into her outdoor season as she broke 11-seconds for the first time in her career and she did it with a super closing finish, which you can watch in the video below!

10.92? That’s #SteinerSpeed 😳🔥@abbysteiner1 gets a 100m school record, personal best and third fastest in the NCAA this season!#UKTF pic.twitter.com/2c5RNy2KHd — UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) April 9, 2022

The 22-year-old came into the weekend with a personal best of 11.10 seconds, set last week at the Florida Relays 2022 in Gainesville, FL, and she lowered that mark significantly at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium today on her way to becoming the third woman to run sub-11 seconds in 2022.

Steiner improved the previous world lead time of 10.99 seconds, which was posted by both Anthonique Strachan of The Bahamas and Brittany Brown of USA.

The Kentucky standout got home ahead of some big names, with Favour Ofili of LSU clocking 11.00 for second place while Tiger Olympians pair and training partners Mikiah Brisco (11.04) and Aleia Hobbs (11.08) taking third and fourth, respectively.