Another 2022 Carifta Games gold medal for Guyana; Top 200m runners advanced: Day 2 morning session report

All the top athletes made progress to the semi-finals of the 200 meters during the morning session on the second day of action at the 2022 Carifta Games inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday, 17 April.

Among the leading qualifiers in the morning session on the boys’ side were Jamaicans Bryan Levell and Sandrey Davison, and Nazzio John of Grenada, while Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands, and Jamaicans Sabrina Dockery and Theianna-Lee Terrelonge were the notable qualifiers on the girls’ side.

Comfortable for Bryan Levell, Sandrey Davison

Levell, who skipped the 100m to focus on the half-lap event, recovered from a sleepy start from the blocks to clock 21.57 (-1.4 m/s) for first place in his heat. The CHAMPS 2022 champion enters the 2022 Carifta Games as the favorite to win the U20 boys title, after running a PB of 20.53 secs last month.

His fellow countryman Davison was also very comfortable when winning his qualifying heat in 21.53 secs (-0.4 m/s) with the second-fastest time from the morning session round of races.

Leading the qualifiers, however, entering the semi-finals this evening is Grenada’s Nazzio John, who sorted out his traveling troubles to Jamaica to make it in time for the 200m. The World U20 semi-finalist ran 21.52 (-2.4 m/s) to top his heat ahead of Zion Campbell (21.69) from The Bahamas.

Hodge Stays on Course For Sprint Double

British Virgin Islands’ Hodge, already a champion in the U17 girls’ 100m on Saturday night, took a closer step toward winning the sprint double after a dominating performance to win her heat of the 200m.

The 16-year-old eased to victory in heat 4 in a time of 24.19 (-2.3 m/s), the second quickest of the morning, but she was well in control.

Jamaica’s Dockery was slightly faster than Hodge after winning her section in 24.18 (-2.7 m/s), while Terrelonge, the bronze medalist from the 100m, ran 25.09 (-0.4 m/s) to advance to the semi-finals with the third best time overall.

There were no heats in the morning session for the U17 boys and U20 girls 200m races as they will pick up in the afternoon session in the semis.

Hamilton Wins Gold For Dominica

Meanwhile, Guyana and Dominica captured gold medals in field event competitions this morning.

Treneese Hamilton won the lone gold medal of the 2022 Carifta Games for Dominica in the U20 girls’ Shot Put after heaving 14.58m in the first round of the competition to wrap up the title early.

“I am very very very happy with my performance,” Hamilton told SportsMax during her post-event interview on Sunday.

“I want to thank God for giving me the strength and the technique that I needed to surpassed my competitors.

“Hats off to everybody for coming out and putting out their best and representing their country.”

She added: “I want to thank everybody for this opportunity to compete for my last time at Carifta level.”

Britannia Johnson of Jamaica went 14.19m for the silver medal, with the bronze medal going to Suriname’s Alicia Grootfaam with a mark of 12.97m.

Another Gold Medal at Carifta Games 2022 For Guyana

Anisha Gibbons, in the meantime, copped the second gold medal at Carifta Games 2022 for Guyana after she threw 42.54m to top the Javelin Throw field in the U20 girls final. Her gold medal on Sunday morning adds to the title won by her compatriot Attoya Harvey in the U17 1500m run on Saturday.

In the Javelin final on Sunday, Vivica Addison of Barbados threw 41.92m to secure the silver medal ahead of her countrywomen Vanessa Greaves, who did 41.17m for the bronze.

The other gold medal on the second day morning session went to Jamaica after leading jumper Jaydon Hibbert stretched out to 7.62m to win an exciting U20 boys’ long jump contest.

Elsewhere in the 800m, Attoya stayed on course for a 1500m and 800m run double title after she qualified with the fastest time in the U17 section with a time of 2:15.76. She leads her Guyana teammate Narissa McPherson (2:19.89) and a pair of Jamaicans Andrene Peart (2:15.79) and Ricaria Campbell (2:20.06) in advancing to the final.

J’Voughnn Blake of Jamaica ran a comfortable 1:58.31 to stay on course for a 1500m and 800m double after progressing to the U20 two-lap final. Nirobi Smith Mills of Bermuda was the quickest qualifier with 1:55.11, with Jamaica’s Adrian Nethersole running 1:55.89 for the second best time overall.