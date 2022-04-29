Asher-Smith to take on Mboma at 2022 Wanda Diamond League Doha

Asher-Smith, Thomas, Jackson and Mboma set up world-class 200m lineup for Doha Diamond League

Reigning world champion Dina Asher-Smith leads a strong field for the women’s 200 meters at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Doha on Friday, 13 May.

The star-studded lineup will also features Olympic sprint medalists Christine Mboma of Namibia, USA’s Gabby Thomas, and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica.

Asher-Smith, who will look to defend her world crown at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, later this summer, has been quiet so far this season, but the British record holder is looking forward to the upcoming campaign.

“I won my first global title in Doha in 2019, so I have incredibly happy memories of competing there,” Asher-Smith said.

“After a challenging year last year, I can’t wait to get back on the circuit and see what I can do this summer.”

Asher-Smith is a two-time Olympic relay bronze medallist and British record holder over both the 100m (10.83) and 200m (21.88) races. She is also a multiple European champion, after winning a triple gold medal in Berlin in 2018 over the 100m, 200m and 4 x 100m relay events.

Mboma, meanwhile, will be hard to beat at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Doha meeting, given her form over the last 12 months.

The Olympic 200m silver medalist and Namibian 200m national record holder owns a PB and the fastest World U20 time all-time at 21.78 seconds.

After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Mboma went on to dominate the World U20 Championships in August.

The 18-year-old has already clocked 22.12 for the 200m this season and also ran a 100m personal best of 11.03 seconds. She also posted a wind-aided 10.90 secs this season.

Meanwhile, USA champion Gabby Thomas, the Olympic 200m bronze medalist in Tokyo, last summer will also lineup in the event, along with Olympic 100m bronze medal winner and 4x100m relay gold medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica.

Thomas has made a promising start to the season so far after clocking three windy sub-11 seconds 100m times to go with her wind-aided 21.69 (+3.1 m/s) at the Texas Relays 2022 in Texas, this past March.