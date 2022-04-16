Bahamas’ Keyshawn Strachan sets first record at 2022 Carifta Games – Day 1 morning report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Danielle Noble opened the gold medal count for hosts Jamaica at the 2022 Carifta Games, while Bahamian Keyshawn Strachan set the first meeting record on the open morning here at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Saturday (16).

Strachan set a new Carifta Games Javelin Throw record when he threw 79.89m in the first round of the competition to break the previous mark of 78.28m, set in 2016 by Grenadian Anderson Peters.

The Bahamian entered the competition as the overwhelming favorite and he didn’t disappoint, despite not registering another mark in the contest.

He passed his second attempt and scratched the third. Strachan also improved his own U20 world-leading mark of 78.63m.

Anthony Diaz of Trinidad and Tobago did 63.69m in the first round to take the silver medal over his countryman Dorian Charles, who won the bronze medal with 57.52m, also in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Noble won the first gold medal of the 2022 Carifta Games when she copped the U17 high jump title with a very productive jumping series in the morning session.

The 14-year-old cleared a new personal best of 1.73m on the second attempt to secure the victory in the eight-athlete field, which was reduced early to five after three of the competitors failed to get over 1.55m.

Noble used just one attempt to clear five of the opening six heights —needing two jumps to get over 1.50m— and then took two tries to clear the winning height at 1.73m. With the victory already in the bag, she missed all three attempts at 1.75m.

Tenique Vincent of Trinidad and Tobago collected the silver medal with a clearance of 1.65m with the bronze going to Jah’kyla Morton from the British Virgin Islands with a mark of 1.60m.

The other final contested in the morning session on Saturday was the U17 girls’ Shot Put, and the title went to

Savianna Joseph of the British Virgin Islands with a throw of 13.54m, beating Jamaica’s Nastassia Burrell (13.10m) and Terrell McCoy (13.00m) from the Bahamas who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Morning Running Report

In early track action, Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands posted the fastest time in the U17 girls’ 100m, running an impressive 11.54 seconds (-3.2 m/s) in a strong headwind to advance to the semi-finals, which take place later today. Jamaica’s Theianna Lee Terrelonge was also a comfortable qualifier, clocking 11.89 seconds (-2.3 m/s) to win her heat and advancing to the semis as well.

Jamaica and The Bahamas qualified two athletes each in the U20 boys 100m and they advanced as the top qualifiers from the heats.

DeAndre Daley at 10.55 (-2.2 m/s) and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie at 10.65 (-2.1 m/s) were the Jamaicans securing semi-final spots with the top two times, while Carlos Brown with 10.77 (-2.2 m/s) and Zachary Evans in 10.78 (-2.4 m/s) are the athletes from The Bahamas making it through.

Caitlyn Bobb of Bermuda was the leading qualifier in the girls’ U20 400m with a time of 53.95, with Hannah Reid (55.02) and Guyana Kaylia Kelly (55.23) of Jamaica also winning their respective heat races.

Elsewhere in the morning session, Jamaicans Abigail Campbell (56.15) and Quana Walker (57.43) paced the finalists for the U17 girls 400m later this evening, while

Marchino Rose (49.22) and Tajh-Marques White (49.95) of Jamaica are the top qualifiers in the U17 boys’ section.

Jamaica, Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago advanced two athletes each to the final on the boys’ U17 side.

The boys’ U20 400m saw Delano Kennedy of Jamaica qualifying the fastest at 47.86 seconds, with his teammate Shemar Palmer running 48.49 seconds to also qualify for tonight’s final.

Amal Glasgow of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines also broke 48 seconds with 47.89 to advance to the medal race as well.