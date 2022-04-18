Boston Marathon 2022 Results; Chebet and Jepchirchir win race titles

The results from the Boston Marathon 2022, which took place on Easter Monday, 18 April. The women’s and men’s respective titles were won by Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Evans Chebet, a event which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series.

Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir won the women’s contest with a time of 2:21:01, edging Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh, who crossed the line at 2:21:05. Dipping under 2:22:00 on the day as well were Kenyans Mary Wacera, who clocked 2:21:32 for third place and two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat (2:21:40).

Joyciline Jepkosgei, the London Marathon winner last October was expected to challenge seriously for the title, but fell behind around the 23 mile marker and finished seventh at 2:24:43.

The men’s race, in the meantime, went to Chebet after he broke the tape at 2:06:51, cruising comfortably to victory ahead of his Kenyan compatriot Lawrence Cherono, who was a half-a-minute behind in 2:07:21.

Defending champion Benson Kipruto of Kenya was third in 2:07:27 and Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay picked up fourth place in 2:07:53.

Boston Marathon 2022 Results

Men’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Evans CHEBET KEN 2:06:51

2 Lawrence CHERONO KEN 2:07:21

3 Benson KIPRUTO KEN 2:07:27

4 Gabriel Gerald GEAY TAN 2:07:53

5 Eric KIPTANUI KEN 2:08:47

6 Albert KORIR KEN 2:08:50

7 Scott FAUBLE USA 2:08:52

8 Jemal Yimer MEKONNEN ETH 2:08:58

9 Elkanah KIBET USA 2:09:07

10 Kinde ATANAW ETH 2:09:16

11 Hayle LEMI ETH 2:09:43

12 Bethwel YEGON KEN 2:09:44

13 CJ ALBERTSON USA 2:10:23

14 Matt MCDONALD USA 2:10:35

15 Trevor HOFBAUER CAN 2:10:52

16 Reed FISCHER USA 2:10:54

17 Mick IACOFANO USA 2:11:48

18 Geoffrey KAMWOROR KEN 2:11:49

19 Colin BENNIE USA 2:12:08

20 Yuki KAWAUCHI JPN 2:12:55

21 Mike SAYENKO USA 2:13:46

22 Jerrell MOCK USA 2:14:10

23 Jonas HAMPTON USA 2:14:40

24 Ian BUTLER USA 2:14:48

25 Paul HOGAN USA 2:15:08

26 Jared WARD USA 2:15:24

27 Matt LLANO USA 2:16:39

28 Nico MONTANEZ USA 2:19:23

29 Tyler PENCE USA 2:19:39

30 Daniel ORTIZ PEREZ MEX 2:24:26

31 Markus PLONER ITA 2:24:52

32 Chip OHARA USA 2:28:03

33 Gilles RUBIO FRA 2:29:47

34 Jacob RILEY USA 2:30:48

35 Sam KRIEG USA 2:36:11

36 Joost DE RAEYMAEKER BEL 2:37:09

Boston Marathon 2022 Results – Women’s Results

Women’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Peres JEPCHIRCHIR KEN 2:21:01

2 Ababel YESHANEH ETH 2:21:05

3 Mary WACERA KEN 2:21:32

4 Edna Ngeringwony KIPLAGAT KEN 2:21:40

5 Monicah WANJUHI KEN 2:22:13

6 Violah CHEPTOO KEN 2:23:47

7 Joyciline JEPKOSGEI KEN 2:24:43

8 Degitu AZIMERAW ETH 2:25:23

9 Charlotte PURDUE GBR 2:25:26

10 Nell ROJAS USA 2:25:57

11 Malindi ELMORE CAN 2:27:58

12 Stephanie BRUCE USA 2:28:02

13 Desiree LINDEN USA 2:28:47

14 Dakotah LINDWURM USA 2:29:55

15 Bria WETSCH USA 2:30:42

16 Elaina TABB USA 2:31:34

17 Maegan KRIFCHIN USA 2:31:53

18 Kathy DERKS USA 2:34:54

19 Natasha WODAK CAN 2:35:08

20 Angie ORJUELA COL 2:35:17

21 Sara VAUGHN USA 2:36:27

22 Aisling CUFFE USA 2:37:23

23 Annmarie TUXBURY USA 2:38:15

24 Kate VAUGHAN CAN 2:38:26

25 Kayla LAMPE USA 2:38:38

26 Ashlee POWERS USA 2:39:59

27 Caitlin PHILLIPS USA 2:40:09

28 Kate SANBORN USA 2:40:16

29 Katie KELLNER USA 2:40:57

30 Mary DENHOLM USA 2:40:59

31 Gina ROUSE USA 2:42:54

32 Paula PRIDGEN USA 2:43:16

33 Alison LAVENDER GBR 2:43:17

34 Hilary CORNO USA 2:45:34

35 Erika FLUEHR USA 2:45:40

36 Ziyang LIU CHN 2:48:17

37 Angela MOLL USA 2:56:48