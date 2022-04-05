Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Bryan Levell among top qualifiers at CHAMPS 2022

Results from the Class One boys’ 100 meters heats at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships – CHAMPS 2022 at the National Stadium here in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, 5 April. Read More: Brianna Lyston, Clayton twins easily advanced to CHAMPS 2022 100m semis

Kingston College pair Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and Jeevan Newby pace the sprinters heading into the finals, but Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen High looked very comfortable when securing his spot into the next round with one of the top five clockings on the day.

Nkrumie, who finished third in this event last year, advanced to the semi-final round on Tuesday’s first day with the fastest time at 10.53 seconds, done in a -1.4 m/s headwind.

His teammate Newby also secured his spot in the semis with a 10.55 secs (-2.1 m/s) performance to win the sixth heat with the second fastest time of the round.

Levell, meanwhile, ran an effortless 10.73 (-2.6 m/s) to win heat three and he certainly look to have so much more left in the tank, which we will see on Wednesday.

Besides Kingston College, the other schools advancing two athletes into the semi-finals are Jamaica College, Wolmer’s Boy, Calabar High, and Edwin Allen High.

The semi-finals and final of the Class One boys 100m at CHAMPS 2022 will take place on Wednesday evening.

Sponsor: GRACEKENNEDY

Meet Record: R 10.12 3/28/2014 Zharnel Hughes, Kingston College

Name Year School Prelims Wind H#

Preliminaries

1 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie Kingston College 10.53Q -1.4 5

2 Jeevan Newby Kingston College 10.55Q -2.1 6

3 Ricquan Graham Wolmer’s Boy 10.58Q -0.8 4

4 Javoon Blair Manchester High 10.63Q -1.6 8

5 Bryan Levell Edwin Allen High 10.73Q -2.6 3

6 Hector Benjamin Jamaica College 10.75Q -1.2 7

7 Sandrey Davison St. Catherine High 10.78Q -3.0 2

8 DE Andre Daley Herbert Morr 11.00Q -2.8 1

9 Jaiden Reid Jamaica College 10.63Q -1.6 8

10 Orlando Wint St. Elizabet 10.74Q -0.8 4

11 Tay-Shawn Barnes Steer Town Academy 10.79Q -1.2 7

12 Mark Manley Calabar High 10.83Q -2.6 3

13 Jehlani Gordon Wolmer’s Boy 10.89Q -1.4 5

14 Joshua St. Jean Edwin Allen High 10.94Q -2.1 6

15 Damor Miller Excelsior High 10.95Q -3.0 2

16 Richard Nelson Clarendon College 11.20Q -2.8 1

17 Tajai Duffus St. Jago High 10.81q -0.8 4

18 Antwaan Walker St. Mary High 10.82q -1.6 8

19 Javorne Dunkley St. Elizabet 10.85q -1.2 7

20 Chevoney Reid St. Andrew T 10.93q -1.4 5

21 De’Jhaun Strachan Titchfield High 10.96q -0.8 4

22 Jhordane Morgan Lacovia High 10.96q -2.1 6

23 Nicholas Newby Calabar High 11.00q -1.2 7

24 Odaine Crooks St. Jago High 11.02q -2.1 6

25 Lennon Green Excelsior High 11.03 -1.6 8

26 Rimando Thomas Camperdown High 11.04 -3.0 2

27 Dermaine Campbell Lacovia High 11.08 -1.4 5

28 Erico Davis St. Catherine High 11.14 -2.6 3

29 Dimitri Beckford St. Mary High 11.27 -2.8 1

30 Dylan Johnson Herbert Morr 11.29 -2.6 3

31 Tevaughn Thompson Central High 11.37 -1.4 5

32 Stephen Rankine Mount St. Joseph 11.38 -1.6 8

33 Jordan Jarrett Mona High 11.39 -1.2 7

34 Lenroy Dunkley Mona High 11.39 -3.0 2

35 Jquan Wedderburn Steer Town Academy 11.41 -3.0 2

36 Jelani Brown York Castle High 11.42 -0.8 4

37 Bryan Seiveright Mount St. Joseph 11.46 -1.4 5

38 Daniel Harris Dinthill Technical 11.49 -1.2 7

39 Nathan Miller Cornwall College 11.50 -2.8 1

40 Nicoy Whyte St. George’s 11.55 -2.8 1

41 Horace Bunting Seaforth High 11.57 -2.6 3

42 DE Marc Stephenson St. George’s 11.61 -3.0 2

43 Amarie Brown Ocho Rios High 11.62 -3.0 2

44 Shamar Gauntlett St. Mary Technical 11.78 -1.6 8

45 Ra’Dayne Dookan Bustamante High 11.86 -1.4 5

46 Jonathan Ferguson Ocho Rios High 11.89 -2.1 6

47 Mekhi Heaven Cornwall College 11.98 -1.2 7

48 Jordane Morrison Muschett High 12.00 -1.2 7

49 Howard Murray Greater Port 12.07 -0.8 4

— Rahiam Asher Glenmuir High FS -2.1 6

— Quewayne Brown Petersfield High FS -1.6 8