Boys and Girls Champs 2022 Points Standings after Day 2

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The team points standings after 16 finals were completed on the second day of competition at the Jamaica High School Boys’ and Girls’ CHAMPS 2022 meeting at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday (6).

After eight scored events on the boys’ side, pre-Champs favorite Kingston College (KC) leads defending champion Jamaica College (JC) and St. Jago High.

On the girls’ side, meanwhile, defending champion Edwin Allen High pulls out in front of title rivals Hydel High and St. Jago High.

Kingston College leads on the boys’ side with 68 points, 17 more points than defending champion Jamaica College with 51, while St. Jago High sits third on 28. The top five teams in the points standings on the boys’ side are completed by St. Elizabeth Technical with 23 points in fourth and Wolmer’s Boys with 18.

Meanwhile, Edwin Allen High sits comfortably in front in the girls’ points standings with 76 points, which is 26 points more than second-place Hydel High on 54 points, while third place is St. Jago High on 48. Rounding out the top five teams are Holmwood Technical on 35pts and Immaculate Conception with 24pts.

Boys and Girls Champs 2022 Points Standings on Day 2

Girls Team Points Standings

1. Kingston College 68

2. Jamaica College 51

3. St. Jago High 28

4. St. Elizabeth Technical 23

5. Wolmer’s Boys School 18

6. Calabar High 17

7. Herbert Morrison Technical 15

8. Edwin Allen High 13

9. Clarendon College 10

10. Maggotty High 9

11. St. Catherine High 8

12. Petersfield High 7

13. Ferncourt High 6

13. Camperdown High 6

15. Cornwall College 5

15. Muschett High 5

17. Bridgeport High 2

17. Spot Valley High 2

17. Bellefield High 2

Girls Team Points Standings

1. Edwin Allen High 76

2. Hydel High 54

3. St. Jago High 48

4. Holmwood Technical 35

5. Immaculate Conception 24

6. Camperdown High 19

7. Wolmer’s Girls School 17

8. Petersfield High 10

9. Excelsior High 9

10. St. Catherine High 8

10. St. Mary High 8

12. Mount Alvernia High 6

13. Alphansus Davis High 5

14. Steer Town Academy 4

15. St. Elizabeth Technical 2

15. Manchester High 2

15. Bellefield High 2

15. Clarendon College 2