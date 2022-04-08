Boys and girls Champs 2022 points standings after day 3; KC, Edwin Allen still leading

The team points standings on both the boys’ and girls’ sides at the end of day three at the 2022 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships – Champs 2022 on Thursday night.

At the close of competition on the third day, pre-championships leaders Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen stretched their respective leads over their rivals entering Friday’s penultimate day as they continue their march towards winning the team crowns.

After 15 finals on Thursday, KC holds a 38.67 points advantage over defending champion Jamaica College (JC). Read more: Champs 2022 results from finals on day three

The purple and white outfits are sitting on 131 points at the top of the standings with JC coming next in second place on 92.33 points. Calabar High School is in third with 53 points, and is followed by St. Jago with 51, and Edwin Allen with 38pts, rounding out the top five teams in the standings.

Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, defending champion Edwin Allen continues to pull away from the rest of the field and will enter the fourth day with a 40 point lead over Hydel High School after 16 finals.

The reigning champions are on 123 points with Hydel High in second place with 83 points, followed by St. Jago in third with 82pts. Holmwood with 57 points and Wolmer’s with 36 points completed the top five teams in the standings.

CHAMPS 2022 POINTS STANDINGS – BOYS

Men – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored

1. Kingston College 131

2. Jamaica College 92.33

3. Calabar High 53

4. St. Jago High 51

5. Edwin Allen High 38

6. St. Elizabeth Technical 29

7. Wolmer’s Boys School 25

8. Manchester High 18

9. Herbert Morrison Technical 17.33

10. St. Catherine High 15

11. Clarendon College 13

11. Maggotty High 13

13. Petersfield High 11

14. Ferncourt High 10

14. Muschett High 10

16. Cornwall College 9

17. Camperdown High 6

17. Excelsior High 6

19. Port Antonio High 5

20. Rhodes Hall High 3

21. William Knibb Memorial 2

21. Happy Grove High 2

21. Spot Valley High 2

21. Bellefield High 2

21. Bridgeport High 2

26. Lacovia High 1

27. Campion College 0.33

CHAMPS 2022 POINTS STANDINGS – GIRLS

Women – Team Rankings – 16 Events Scored

1. Edwin Allen High 123

2. Hydel High 83

3. St. Jago High 82

4. Holmwood Technical 57

5. Wolmer’s Girls School 36

6. Immaculate Conception 27

6. Excelsior High 27

8. St. Catherine High 22

9. Camperdown High 19

10. Mount Alvernia High 15

11. Vere Technical 14

12. Lacovia High 12

13. Clarendon College 11

14. Petersfield High 10

15. Ferncourt High 9

16. St. Mary High 8

17. Port Antonio High 6

17. St. Elizabeth Technical 6

19. Manchester High 5.50

20. Alphansus Davis High 5

21. Bustamante High 4

21. Steer Town Academy 4

23. Alpha Academy 2.50

24. Bellefield High 2

25. Holy Childhood High 1